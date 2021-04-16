How Tre' McKitty Would Factor Into the Chiefs' Tight End Picture

Georgia's Tre' McKitty may have been underutilized in college. Should the Kansas City Chiefs invest in him as a long-term project at tight end?

Tre' McKitty - TE, Georgia

By the numbers:

6'4", 247 pounds per pro day measurements.

2020: Six receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in four games played.

2019: 23 receptions for 241 yards in nine games played at Florida State.

Positives:

Tre' McKitty is an athletic tight end with a good burst at the line of scrimmage, solid lateral agility and plus long speed. He's a legitimate threat to pick up yards after the catch (YAC). He also boasts an impressive catch radius, measuring with 11-inch hands at Georgia's pro day. McKitty elevates well and plucks the ball out of the air with his hands rather than being a body catcher.

While McKitty still has a ways to go as a blocker, he's more than willing to get his hands dirty in the run game. He uses his size well and spent time at several different pre-snap alignments. He has the potential to be a sound run blocker at the next level. McKitty has a ton of room to grow as a player, and the foundational tools are there for him to be a better pro than he was a college tight end.

Negatives:

McKitty's route-running is very raw at this point. It's an unrefined part of his game that sees him take awkward paths to his spots and fail to get into crisp breaks. NFL defenses will not be nearly as forgiving as college ones were. If McKitty wants to create separation instead of relying on being able to find holes in the defense's coverage, he'll need to develop as a route runner.

A lack of production in college is a major concern in regards to McKitty. While it presents the possibility that he's due to break out, it would have been nice to see more positive reps from him at Florida State and Georgia. The team that drafts him will be banking on the flashes he showed on tape. It's also worth noting that McKitty had a prior knee scope that bothered him throughout the 2020 season.

How McKitty fits with the Chiefs:

At the top of the Chiefs' tight end depth chart, Travis Kelce remains in his prime as the best player at his position. Behind him, Nick Keizer is back for another season and Blake Bell is a Chief again after a one-year cameo with the Dallas Cowboys. McKitty has the ability to develop into the best tight end No. 2 that Patrick Mahomes has had since Demetrius Harris. If the Chiefs drafted McKitty, he would be entering a low-pressure situation with ample chances to fine-tune his game. He blocks well enough to be an adequate fit, too.

Final Thoughts:

McKitty is a good athlete with seemingly untapped potential. He very well could be a productive NFL tight end for years to come. On the other hand, he's still extremely raw and needs a lot of work before becoming a reliable contributor. He's a perfect project pick on Day 3 of this year's draft. McKitty grades out as an early sixth-round prospect as a buy-low pick that could prove to be quite valuable.

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.