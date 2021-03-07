GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Alim McNeill's Potential Is Worth Investing in for the Chiefs

NC State's Alim McNeill is already a great run stuffer who has the potential to be a premier nose tackle in the NFL. How interested should the Chiefs be?
Author:
Publish date:

Alim McNeill - IDL, NC State

By the numbers:

6'2", 320 pounds.

2020: 25 tackles (4.5 for loss), one sack and one interception in 11 games played.

Positives:

Alim McNeill moves very well for a player of his size. He played well over his listed 320-pound mark in 2020 and did so with grace. He possesses a terrific first step and plus lateral agility that combines with good functional strength. McNeill is a difficult man to move — even in double-team situations — and works quickly against the run. He was one of the best run-stuffing nose tackles in all of college football last season. 

While McNeill is still learning how to finish his pass-rushing reps, the tools are there for him to become a quality performer there. He has moves like an inside swim and even a spin that he displays on occasion. With how nimble he is on his feet and how much leverage he gets from a low pad level, it's easy to dream about his potential. McNeill is oozing with it, and that's a major positive in regards to his draft stock. Interior defensive linemen with good size, speed and strength don't grow on trees. 

Negatives:

McNeill is still relatively new to his position, so he'll need some time before potentially reaching his ceiling. This rawness shows up primarily against the pass, as he sometimes looks overwhelmed. It isn't like he doesn't have the physical gifts, but he doesn't always know how to use them in succession. This should improve with time and experience.

As a shorter player, McNeill is prone to letting offensive linemen latch onto him inside. He can usually combat this with a consistent pad level but when he straightens out, he's effectively removed from the play. This, much like his overall development in pass-rushing, is a coachable fix. 

How McNeill fits with the Chiefs:

The Chiefs' interior defensive line picture is set, at least for 2021. Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi will remain the starters, with players like Tershawn Wharton and Khalen Saunders competing for reserve reps. However, should Nnadi depart via free agency a year from now, McNeill would be a perfect replacement. He's a proven run stopper with the potential to be a pocket-collapsing menace against the pass. Selecting McNeill would be a forward-thinking move by the Chiefs.

Final Thoughts:

At the very least, NFL teams are getting a future two-down starter in McNeill. His proficiency in run defense should translate well to the next level. With that said, he has the ability to be even more. The groundwork has been laid for him to become a unicorn of sorts at the nose/defensive tackle position. A year to refine his game without a ton of pressure placed on him may do him some good, and the Chiefs would be a great spot for that. McNeill grades out as an early third-round pick. 

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.

Nov 24, 2018; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive tackle Alim McNeill reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Alim McNeill's Potential Is Worth Investing in for the Chiefs

Sep 26, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Jabril Cox (19) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

How Jabril Cox Can Improve the Chiefs' Coverage at the Linebacker Position

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman (42) is introduced in an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Top Five Off-The-Wall Fan Favorites in Kansas City Chiefs History

FSU's Janarius Robinson during the game against ASU in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso. Sun Bowl 2019 022
Draft

Florida State EDGE Janarius Robinson Is Worth a Day 3 Flier for the Chiefs

cosmi
GM Report

Kansas City Chiefs Mock Offseason Part 3: Mock Draft and Final Roster

Sep 28, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Fullback Anthony Sherman Announces Retirement (VIDEO)

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; View of the stadium exterior before the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Announce Naming Rights for 'GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium'

September 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) reacts after a defensive play against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Jaelan Phillips Could Be the Chiefs' EDGE of the Future