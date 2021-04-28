Jayson Oweh Could Be the Future of the EDGE Position for the Chiefs

Penn State's Jayson Oweh has one of the best pure athletic profiles in this year's draft class. Should the Kansas City Chiefs have kept pick No. 31 for him?

Jayson Oweh - EDGE, Penn State

By the numbers:

6'5", 257 pounds. 34-1/2" arms per pro day measurements.

2020: 38 tackles (6.5 for loss), 20 pressures and one pass broken up in seven games played. First-team All-Big Ten selection.

Positives:

Jayson Oweh had a terrific pro day, putting his remarkable athletic profile on full display. He possesses elite burst and get-off at the line of scrimmage and changes directions with ease. His frame and ankles are both flexible and he bends well coming around the edge. Oweh is strong enough to hold his own as a pass-rusher and when combined with his speed, he makes for a difficult assignment.

One of the biggest draws with Oweh is that he's oozing with potential. He has all of the tools that the NFL covets for EDGE prospects, including ideal length for the position. He's a quality run defender in space and is still developing his hand usage, but has a good foundation for success. Oweh plays with quality and consistent leverage, helping him at the point of attack.

Negatives:

The most common knock on Oweh is his lack of sack production in 2020. He didn't register a single sack on the season, although he generated plenty of pressures. He's far from a finished product and relies on his athleticism to help him win reps. There's still work to do, but that won't deter an organization from making him a priority very early in the draft. Even without elite production, Oweh is a premier prospect.

As a run defender, Oweh leaves some room to improve. He doesn't always keep his chest clean and isn't the best at handling double-teams or physical blockers who seek to wash him out of the play. He's still developing his strength and power in run defense and as a pass-rusher, and his hands are a work-in-progress. The tools are there but will need some fine-tuning at the next level.

How Oweh fits with the Chiefs:

The Chiefs were able to re-sign EDGE Taco Charlton to a one-year contract, but lost Alex Okafor and Tanoh Kpassagnon in the process. The addition of defensive tackle Jarran Reed allows Chris Jones to join Mike Danna in the 4-3 base defensive end rotation, although that still doesn't provide a later-down solution. Oweh would be a great fit in Steve Spagnuolo's system, even if he's a few pounds underweight. The Chiefs would have hope for the future while being able to unleash pass-rushing chaos on third downs in the present.

Final Thoughts:

Oweh has a rare athletic profile and although his numbers are underwhelming, his tape provides plenty of reasons for a team to take him on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. He possesses a star-level ceiling and would have been a great option for the Chiefs had they kept pick No. 31. Oweh grades out as a first-round prospect who needs to develop some more, but could end up being one of the best players from this draft class within a year or two.

