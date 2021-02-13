GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Patrick Jones II's Potential May Be Too Much for Chiefs To Pass on

Pittsburgh EDGE Patrick Jones II is an athletic prospect with a high ceiling. That combination is right up the Kansas City Chiefs' alley.
Patrick Jones II - EDGE, Pitt

By the numbers:

6'4", 264 pounds. 32" arms per Senior Bowl measurements.

2020: 42 tackles (12.5 for loss), nine sacks in 11 games played. Consensus All-America status.

Positives:

The first thing that jumps off the page — or tape — in regards to Patrick Jones II is his explosiveness. He's a twitchy athlete who accelerates quickly at the line of scrimmage. His overall athletic profile is good and he moves well, able to change directions easily. This helps in run support, as Jones occasionally sets the edge a bit too far outside but is usually able to adjust and jump back into the play.

Jones' speed-to-power transition is good. He has a strong frame and converts energy well from his initial get-off to the point of attack. His motor always runs hot and he refuses to give up on plays. This effort shows in his pass-rush reps as well. Jones' plan isn't diverse at this point, but he displays solid bend and plus spin/swim moves with the requisite speed to get past opposing offensive tackles.

Negatives:

While Jones is an exciting young player, his room to grow is evident on tape. He sometimes shies away from physicality and instead of landing with a firm and quick hand action, his placement is inconsistent. He lacks a true or reliable pass-rush plan with adequate counters, which may hinder his progress at the next level until he can adopt a full complement of moves. 

Jones is also still developing as a mental processor. He's susceptible to getting caught in "no man's land" on misdirection runs and every now and then, he'll misjudge a snap count. If he can get his timing all the way down and combine it with his first step, he'll be an even more lethal threat coming off the edge.

How Jones fits with the Chiefs:

Jones has ideal size for a Steve Spagnuolo defensive end and should exclusively play that 4-3 base defensive end role as a professional. He doesn't have the coverage chops to be a dynamic hybrid or 3-4 outside linebacker, so the Chiefs' system certainly suits his skill set. The Chiefs desperately need a third pass-rusher heading into the 2021 season, and Jones could capitalize on an opportunity to immediately receive significant snaps.  

Final Thoughts:

Despite being far from a finished product, Jones is already an electric pass-rushing weapon. His first step is fantastic and he has respectable strength and agility to boot. He fits the Chiefs' scheme well and boasts a ton of upside. If he can fine-tune the rest of his game and become more consistent, the sky is the limit for him. Jones grades out as a top-50 prospect and potential trade back candidate into the second round.

Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) sacks Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 16-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
