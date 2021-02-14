Pittsburgh EDGE Rashad Weaver Would Be an Immediate Impact Player on the Chiefs

EDGE Rashad Weaver boasts a high floor coming out of Pittsburgh, which may be exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for in this year's draft.

Rashad Weaver - EDGE, Pitt

By the numbers:

6'4", 265 pounds. 33-1/4" arms per Senior Bowl measurements.

2020: 34 tackles (14 for loss), 7.5 sacks in nine games played. Consensus All-America status.

Positives:

Rashad Weaver is a long and strong EDGE prospect who understands leverage and how to use his size to win. He can anchor and disengage with relative ease and rarely allows himself to fall victim to opposing tackles' grasps. Weaver's strength at the point of attack is solid, which makes him difficult to move in run support and complements his decent initial burst against the pass.

Weaver may not be the most athletic pass-rusher on the field at most times, but he is very intelligent and hard-working. He operates with a relentless motor and is a technically sound player. He processes things in real-time and has an array of moves and counters in his toolbox. Weaver doesn't have one go-to area of expertise, but he's a solid player overall.

Negatives:

While Weaver's well-rounded game can be viewed as a positive, not having an elite trait limits his ceiling. His burst and explosiveness are merely solid and a lot of that speed is lost when transitioned to power at the onset of contact with an offensive lineman. Weaver's pursuit speed also hovers just above average, although 2020 was his first action in over a year due to an ACL injury. As he distances himself from that knee issue, perhaps there's just a bit of added athleticism.

In terms of bend and ankle flexibility, Weaver again finds himself near the middle of the pack. He needs to get stronger in his lower body and refine his hand fighting technique if his athletic ability doesn't recover at all. Otherwise, there will be a clear cap placed on his long-term projection.

How Weaver fits with the Chiefs:

Weaver definitely fits the prototype of a defensive end in Steve Spagnuolo's scheme. The Chiefs' need for a player at that position is also one of the biggest on the entire roster. Weaver's high floor and football smarts would make him a candidate to receive heavy snaps from day one as a preferred option over slightly less polished or weaker players. The fit for both sides is good.

Final Thoughts:

Mature would be a perfect way to describe both Weaver and his game. He doesn't boast the same ceiling as some of the other premier pass-rushers in this year's class, but that's okay. He figures to be an immediate contributor at a position many teams need help at. If the Chiefs are looking for a known commodity with specified strengths and limitations, Weaver makes a ton of sense for them. He grades out as a top-75 prospect and a likely early third-round pick.

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.