Simi Fehoko Would Be a Fun Developmental X Receiver for the Chiefs

Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko is steadily rising up draft boards. Should the Kansas City Chiefs take a flier on him in the middle rounds?
Simi Fehoko - WR, Stanford

By the numbers:

6'4", 222 pounds per pro day measurements.

2020: 37 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns in six games played. All-Pac-12 first team. 

Positives:

Simi Fehoko is a huge wide receiver with physicality to match. He isn't phased by press coverage and displays strength throughout hand fighting and battling for positioning during his reps. He elevates with ease at the catch point and makes contested catches look relatively easy. Fehoko has good body control until the end of the catch process.

Speed and athleticism are also strong suits for Fehoko, backed up by his 4.42 40-yard dash time at Stanford's pro day. He accelerates well and while some will say he plays at one gear, that isn't true. There were numerous reps on film where he turned on the jets and got behind linebackers or safeties. It's worth noting that in addition to his normal boundary role, Fehoko spent plenty of time working from the slot. 

Negatives:

One of the biggest positives about Fehoko is his room to grow, but his inexperience and lack of polish also present downsides. He played just 16 games in college and put up solid, yet unspectacular numbers. His route running needs refinement, especially in regards to sitting on in-cuts and getting in and out of breaks quickly. Attention to detail was evident on Fehoko's college tape, as he was able to find soft spots in zone coverage on numerous occasions. He offers legitimate promise to become well-rounded.

Drops were plentiful for Fehoko in 2020, but they don't reflect upon his hands. He has soft hands and tracks the ball fairly well — it's his concentration that is lacking. He needs to get his head around quicker and focus on hauling in passes before making moves after the catch. This could very well improve with experience, so it isn't a major concern. Fehoko displays a sound process overall. 

How Fehoko fits with the Chiefs:

Although the Chiefs re-signed Demarcus Robinson and have Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman for depth, more is needed. The team lost Sammy Watkins to free agency, opening up a glaring hole at the "X" receiver (X-WR) spot. Fehoko makes good sense as an immediate deep threat who can also make some tough catches. He's an ideal developmental X-WR for the Chiefs and can still make an impact while rounding out his game.

Final Thoughts:

Fehoko is an athletic freak with an underrated element of savvy to his game. He displayed toughness, athleticism and versatility at Stanford and although he has some work to do, his potential is obvious. As part of the cream of the Day 3 crop in this year's draft class, Fehoko would be an intriguing X-WR option for a Chiefs team that could definitely use one. He grades out as a fourth-round pick.

