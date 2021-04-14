GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
The Chiefs Should Invest in Dayo Odeyingbo's Future as a Fit With Steve Spagnuolo

Vanderbilt defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo is a versatile player who may need a redshirt season in 2021. Should the Kansas City Chiefs be interested?
Dayo Odeyingbo - EDGE, Vanderbilt

By the numbers:

6'5", 276 pounds. 35-1/4" arms per pro day measurements.

2020: 32 tackles (8.0 for loss), 5.5 sacks and one pass broken up in eight games played. Second-team All-SEC selection.

Positives:

Dayo Odeyingbo was made in a lab for modern 4-3 defenses. Not only does he have the ideal height and weight to be effective, but his long arms make him a difficult matchup for opposing offensive linemen. He is scheme-diverse on the outside and also has experience along the defensive front. Odeyingbo is strong enough to remain on the edge but can also be kicked inside on passing downs, which is a major plus for some coordinators.

Power is the name of Odeyingbo's game. He sets a quality edge against the run and when tight ends attempt to wash him out of the play, they pay for it. On pass-rush reps, he has a great first step (although it's very inconsistent) and an adequate arsenal of moves to work with. Odeyingbo operates with strong, heavy hands at the point of attack. 

Negatives:

A lack of great bend keeps Odeyingbo from being the complete package as a prospect. Additionally, he isn't extremely flexible off the edge and also plays too tall at times. This inconsistency with leverage makes him lose momentum. The success and advantage of his power, flexibility and speed largely depend on where he aligns on the field. He appears more agile when working against slower players, but looks stronger when facing tackles. 

A redshirt rookie season may be in play for Odeyingbo, as he tore his Achilles when preparing for the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft. He can't afford to be sapped of any athleticism, so how he bounces back from a significant injury will be telling. Odeyingbo's timeline may impact his standing on teams' draft boards.

How Odeyingbo fits with the Chiefs:

The Chiefs parted ways with defensive ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Alex Okafor this offseason and re-signed Taco Charlton. With that said, a dynamic threat opposite from Frank Clark is still needed. Odeyingbo could be that player, and he's a perfect fit in the Chiefs' system. He fits all of Steve Spagnuolo's normal thresholds (height, weight, arm length) for the position and his versatility within the scheme would be valued highly. Odeyingbo could take this season to recover and then assume a significant role in 2022. 

Final Thoughts:

Odeyingbo is a great fit for many NFL defenses. He's an EDGE capable of rotating down as a three-technique or nose tackle on later downs and could become a legitimate pass-rushing threat with improved leverage. His draft stock is undoubtedly hurt by his injury, and some teams won't be willing to draft a rookie who may not play this season. Odeyingbo is an early third-round pick when not considering the Achilles but here, he grades out as a fourth-round prospect with the potential to be a steal in the long run. 

Oct 10, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) celebrates after sacking South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill (15) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
