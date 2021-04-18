GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Rachad Wildgoose Jr. Could Be a Good Value Pick for the Chiefs in the NFL Draft

Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose Jr. heads to the NFL after an abbreviated 2020 season. Should the Kansas City Chiefs be interested in adding him?
Author:
Publish date:

Rachad Wildgoose Jr. - CB, Wisconsin

By the numbers:

5'11", 197 pounds. 4.53 40-yard dash per pro day measurements.

2020: Six tackles (2.0 for loss), one pass broken up in two games played.

2019: 22 tackles (3.0 for loss), six passes broken up and an interception in 12 games played. 

Positives:

Rachad Wildgoose Jr. is a cornerback who plays a physical brand of football. He's aggressive at the line of scrimmage and uses his hands early and often to disrupt the timing and path of the opposing receiver. He is a willing contributor in run support and has the frame to be a factor in that regard. Wildgoose elevates well and despite being outmatched sometimes, he displays quality effort at the catch point. 

Scheme versatility is a major plus with Wildgoose. He is alert in zone coverage and has the chops to eventually be a productive man cover corner. He lined up on the boundary, in the slot and also at deep safety on occasion in college for the Badgers. Wildgoose is likely a nickel cornerback at the next level, as his lack of elite length and game speed may relegate him to that role long-term. He maintains a decent amount of versatility, though. 

Negatives:

While Wildgoose's aggressiveness is a strong suit in some situations, it also comes back to bite him frequently. He falls for double-moves, gets grabby when starting to lose his rep and is a gambler in general. This makes him a better zone fit early in his career. Wildgoose lacks discipline in his game and without much of a sample size in 2020 (two games before suffering a shoulder injury), it's hard to tell if he's matured enough as a player just yet.

Short-area quickness is not Wildgoose's forte. His hips are reasonably fluid, but his slow reaction time renders his click-and-close ability to being average. He has respectable long speed, so there's hope that he becomes a bit lighter on his feet as he gets comfortable. With that said, the chance of that happening is slim. Wildgoose lacks the ideal length to spend much time on the outside as a pro. 

How Wildgoose fits with the Chiefs:

Despite losing Bashaud Breeland to free agency, the Chiefs' cornerback situation is far from dire. With that said, adding a depth piece makes a ton of sense. DeAndre Baker and BoPete Keyes make up the team's reserves while Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton are slated to be relied upon heavily. Wildgoose projects as a slot cornerback at the next level and could battle with Fenton for the role. If he can dial things back a bit in man coverage, he'd be a good fit with what the Chiefs ask of their defensive backs. 

Final Thoughts:

Wildgoose is a physical cornerback who always plays with maximum effort. On the other hand, that aggressive nature can be his downfall at times. His lack of elite-level athleticism will require him to mature elsewhere in order to reach his ceiling. Wildgoose is coming off a shortened season and boasts starting potential as an option in teams' nickel package. He grades out as a fifth-round prospect.

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.

Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose is called for pass interference in the end zone while covering Northwestern tight end John Raine in the first quarter Saturday. Mjs Uwgrid22 2 Jpg Uwgrid22
Draft

Rachad Wildgoose Jr. Could Be a Good Value Pick for the Chiefs in the NFL Draft

cosmi
Draft

Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft, Brett Veach Style

Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Tre' McKitty (87) runs after the catch \against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY
Draft

How Tre' McKitty Would Factor Into the Chiefs' Tight End Picture

Sep 22, 2018; Eugene, OR, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback K.J. Costello (3) celebrates with Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walker Little (72) after the Cardinal defeated Oregon Ducks 38-31 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Mel Kiper's Latest Chiefs Mock Draft Picks Are... Great?

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 190907 Rutgers Iowa Fb 024 Jpg
Draft

Iowa Wide Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette Can Help the Chiefs in Multiple Aspects

mock draft 10.0
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft 10.0

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) looks on during pre game warmups before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Sports Illustrated FanNation Mock Draft: Chiefs Get a Surprise with 31st Pick

Oct 10, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) celebrates after sacking South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill (15) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

The Chiefs Should Invest in Dayo Odeyingbo's Future as a Fit With Steve Spagnuolo