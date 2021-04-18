Rachad Wildgoose Jr. Could Be a Good Value Pick for the Chiefs in the NFL Draft

Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose Jr. heads to the NFL after an abbreviated 2020 season. Should the Kansas City Chiefs be interested in adding him?

Rachad Wildgoose Jr. - CB, Wisconsin

By the numbers:

5'11", 197 pounds. 4.53 40-yard dash per pro day measurements.

2020: Six tackles (2.0 for loss), one pass broken up in two games played.

2019: 22 tackles (3.0 for loss), six passes broken up and an interception in 12 games played.

Positives:

Rachad Wildgoose Jr. is a cornerback who plays a physical brand of football. He's aggressive at the line of scrimmage and uses his hands early and often to disrupt the timing and path of the opposing receiver. He is a willing contributor in run support and has the frame to be a factor in that regard. Wildgoose elevates well and despite being outmatched sometimes, he displays quality effort at the catch point.

Scheme versatility is a major plus with Wildgoose. He is alert in zone coverage and has the chops to eventually be a productive man cover corner. He lined up on the boundary, in the slot and also at deep safety on occasion in college for the Badgers. Wildgoose is likely a nickel cornerback at the next level, as his lack of elite length and game speed may relegate him to that role long-term. He maintains a decent amount of versatility, though.

Negatives:

While Wildgoose's aggressiveness is a strong suit in some situations, it also comes back to bite him frequently. He falls for double-moves, gets grabby when starting to lose his rep and is a gambler in general. This makes him a better zone fit early in his career. Wildgoose lacks discipline in his game and without much of a sample size in 2020 (two games before suffering a shoulder injury), it's hard to tell if he's matured enough as a player just yet.

Short-area quickness is not Wildgoose's forte. His hips are reasonably fluid, but his slow reaction time renders his click-and-close ability to being average. He has respectable long speed, so there's hope that he becomes a bit lighter on his feet as he gets comfortable. With that said, the chance of that happening is slim. Wildgoose lacks the ideal length to spend much time on the outside as a pro.

How Wildgoose fits with the Chiefs:

Despite losing Bashaud Breeland to free agency, the Chiefs' cornerback situation is far from dire. With that said, adding a depth piece makes a ton of sense. DeAndre Baker and BoPete Keyes make up the team's reserves while Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton are slated to be relied upon heavily. Wildgoose projects as a slot cornerback at the next level and could battle with Fenton for the role. If he can dial things back a bit in man coverage, he'd be a good fit with what the Chiefs ask of their defensive backs.

Final Thoughts:

Wildgoose is a physical cornerback who always plays with maximum effort. On the other hand, that aggressive nature can be his downfall at times. His lack of elite-level athleticism will require him to mature elsewhere in order to reach his ceiling. Wildgoose is coming off a shortened season and boasts starting potential as an option in teams' nickel package. He grades out as a fifth-round prospect.

