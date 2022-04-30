The Chiefs get a late-Day Three running back to help round out their draft haul.

The Kansas City Chiefs got on a roll to begin the seventh round, selecting Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson. After that, general manager Brett Veach got back to work and added even more depth to what's been a loaded 2022 NFL Draft class. With pick No. 251, the Chiefs have drafted Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco (RB23) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs' running back picture became more solidified following the signing of Ronald Jones from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he's on just a one-year contract. The running back room needed more depth behind him and 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and that's exactly what Pacheco will serve as in addition to the returning Derrick Gore. The former Rutgers standout brings dynamic traits to the club's position group that it will certainly find uses for.

The NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated recently broke down Pacheco's game, although they weren't the biggest fans of his overall profile.

Outside of his NFL frame and occasional solid run, there isn’t a ton to like with Pacheco. His traits are pretty average, and he is mostly a downhill runner, who has average speed. He can’t break tackles or create outside of open lanes to run through. He is a thick player that has the build to carry the load in the NFL and will likely be a competitor for touches at the next level.

Pacheco stood out in the pre-draft process from an athletic testing standpoint, posting an 8.75 Relative Athletic Score that was heavily influenced by tremendous speed testing composite grades.