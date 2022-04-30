Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chiefs Draft Rutgers RB Isiah Pacheco with No. 251 Overall Pick

The Chiefs get a late-Day Three running back to help round out their draft haul.

The Kansas City Chiefs got on a roll to begin the seventh round, selecting Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson. After that, general manager Brett Veach got back to work and added even more depth to what's been a loaded 2022 NFL Draft class. With pick No. 251, the Chiefs have drafted Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco (RB23) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs' running back picture became more solidified following the signing of Ronald Jones from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he's on just a one-year contract. The running back room needed more depth behind him and 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and that's exactly what Pacheco will serve as in addition to the returning Derrick Gore. The former Rutgers standout brings dynamic traits to the club's position group that it will certainly find uses for. 

The NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated recently broke down Pacheco's game, although they weren't the biggest fans of his overall profile.

Outside of his NFL frame and occasional solid run, there isn’t a ton to like with Pacheco. His traits are pretty average, and he is mostly a downhill runner, who has average speed. He can’t break tackles or create outside of open lanes to run through. He is a thick player that has the build to carry the load in the NFL and will likely be a competitor for touches at the next level.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pacheco stood out in the pre-draft process from an athletic testing standpoint, posting an 8.75 Relative Athletic Score that was heavily influenced by tremendous speed testing composite grades.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco (RB23) walks on the field after drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad cornerback Jaylen Watson of Washington State (0) breaks up a pass intended for American squad wide receiver Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama (8) in the first half at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chiefs Add Even More Secondary Depth at Pick No. 243

By Jordan Foote19 minutes ago
UK senior offensive lineman Darian Kinnard. Aug. 6, 2021 Kinnard Darian Uk Football139
Draft

Chiefs Trade Up to Pick No. 145, Add Depth at Offensive Tackle

By Jordan Foote4 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Joshua Williams of Fayetteville State (30) defends against National running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chiefs Snag Athletic and Rangy CB With Pick No. 135

By Jordan Foote4 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) rushes against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Best Available Day Three Draft Prospects for the Chiefs

By Jordan Foote7 hours ago
Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) receives a pass during the Battle for the Cannon between Western Michigan and Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. Wmuvscmu02
Draft

Five Grades for the Chiefs' Day Two Draft Picks

By Jordan Foote9 hours ago
Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (45) celebrates his third down tackle that stopped a Minnesota Golden Gophers advance during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chiefs Improve at Linebacker With Pick No. 103

By Jordan Foote19 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) reacts after intercepting a pass in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.
Draft

Chiefs Stand Pat at Pick No. 62, Add Depth at Safety Position

By Jordan Foote21 hours ago
Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore is tackled by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins during the first half in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Draft

Chiefs Trade Back to Pick No. 54, Draft Standout WR

By Jordan Foote21 hours ago