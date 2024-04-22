Chiefs Draft Preview: KC Connected to Usual Suspects by NFL Insider
The 2024 NFL Draft is just days away, and the Kansas City Chiefs have a pair of clear needs as the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
In a new piece on SI.com, Albert Breer takes a look at what every team needs heading into the draft and what he's hearing about each team's targets. For Kansas City, Breer paints a familiar picture of the Chiefs' situation heading into the draft.
"Yes, another team that could use another tackle, with Donovan Smith still unsigned and Jawaan Taylor the only one on the roster with starting experience," Breer writes. "But Kansas City is bracing for Rashee Rice to, eventually, incur sanctions from the league for his recent hit-and-run, and so receiver is higher on the list than it might’ve been a couple of months ago. I have heard Worthy’s name connected to Kansas City."
That's Monday's second mention of a pending Rashee Rice suspension, with Adam Schefter of ESPN writing that he expects "at least a multi-game suspension" for Rice. Meanwhile, Breer connects Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy to the Chiefs, who I selected at No. 32 in the FanNation mock draft on SI.com. (Worthy is a popular pairing with KC, with some mocks even forcing the Chiefs to pay a premium to trade up for him.)
At offensive line, Breer notes that last year's chosen starter at left tackle, veteran Donovan Smith, is still available, but not currently a Chief. Meanwhile, second-year tackle Wanya Morris did get some starting experience in Smith's absence last season, giving the then-rookie third-round pick four starts and six games with significant snap counts in 2023.