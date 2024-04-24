KC Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft from PFF Selects Major Offensive Needs in First Two Rounds
Even on the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft, there's always time for another mock draft.
On Monday, Pro Football Focus launched its seven-round mock draft, giving the reins of one NFL franchise to each of 32 PFF analysts. PFF's Austin Scott was tasked with making the Kansas City Chiefs' selections, starting things off by using the No. 32 overall pick to draft the sixth wide receiver off the board in the first round: Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
"McConkey's college production won't wow anyone, but his film and efficiency numbers tell a different story," Scott writes. "McConkey's 3.26 yards per route run figure ranks fourth in the class, and 86.5% of his targets in 2023 were deemed 'open.' McConkey slots in as a quarterback-friendly option for Patrick Mahomes who can win on the money downs when Travis Kelce draws too much attention."
In the second round, Scott has the Chiefs protecting Patrick Mahomes by selecting Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul at No. 64 overall.
"Whether Kansas City brings back Donovan Smith or not, the team could use some competition at left tackle," Scott writes. "Paul moves very well despite his massive frame and posted three straight years of 80.0-plus pass-blocking grades. He does need to clean up some hand usage issues in both phases, but his robust athletic profile and solid grading are enough to bet on at the end of Round 2."
Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report reviewed the O-line class and wrote that Paul "might be the most [Andy] Reid tackle in this draft."
In the third round of PFF's mock, the Chiefs address their defense with the No. 95 overall pick, selecting Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
"Capable of playing over the top as a single-high or split-field safety, as well as holding his own in the slot, Taylor-Demerson provides yet another chess piece for Steve Spagnuolo," Scott writes. "With some impressive ball skills (10 interceptions over the past three seasons) and a willingness to defend against the run, he could be a valuable rotational piece in year one."
The Chiefs continue to build out both sides of the ball in the rest of PFF's mock, selecting LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith at No. 131 overall, Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett at No. 159, Penn State center Hunter Nourzad at No. 173, and Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson at No. 221.