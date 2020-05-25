Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs Third-Round Pick Lucas Niang Could Contribute Early In His Career

Jordan Foote

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs were a team with most of its starters returning. The primary focus of this year’s draft was adding depth for the team’s “Run It Back” campaign while also building for the future. General Manager Brett Veach addressed day-one fits with the selections of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Willie Gay Jr. in rounds one and two, respectively. He then secured a future starter in third-round pick Lucas Niang.

Niang, a tackle prospect who played partial sophomore and senior seasons due to injury but a full junior year at TCU, is a physically gifted player. At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, he has the desired size and athleticism to be a successful starter. He moves well in space and packs just enough punch to keep opposing defensive linemen and linebackers honest, which are both musts along the Chiefs’ offensive line. He played through a hip labrum injury in his final season with the Horned Frogs, which led to his slide in the draft.

With both of the starting offensive tackle positions set in stone for 2020, it’s believed that Niang will be allowed to compete at guard to start off. He certainly projects as more of a tackle, but spending time at guard should allow Niang to improve the inconsistent footwork he displayed on tape in college. Fixing that will go a long way towards making him a more complete lineman. The athletic ability and football IQ are already there for him to thrive, regardless of position.

With that said, Niang should eventually transition back to tackle and take over for Eric Fisher or Mitchell Schwartz down the road. Schwartz is a top right tackle in the league, so he should finish out his contract with the team — it expires after the 2021 season. The Chiefs can save over $11 million by cutting Fisher ahead of the 2021 campaign, so it may take just a year’s worth of waiting in the wings for Niang to resume playing at his natural position. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ imminent contract extension could play a major role in the decision-making process as well.

From 2017-2019, Niang didn’t allow a single sack, and while his 3.1% pressure rate can be improved upon, it can at least be partially attributed to his injury. His 2018 tape is a lot more consistent and impressive than his film from last year. When healthy, Niang is quick on his feet, can get out in the open field, clears space for his running backs and is much better as a pass protector. The Chiefs are willing to wait, and they should be rewarded for their patience. 

Veach knew exactly what he was doing when he took Niang at pick No. 96. Not only was he getting a future starter at a premium position, but he also may have saved a hefty chunk of 2021 cap space in the process. Niang enters a low-pressure situation where he can get healthy and fix his minor issues in year one, then potentially take over in year two. He has the potential to offer much better than third-round value by the time it’s all said and done.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should You Draft Sammy Watkins in Fantasy Football?

As a member of a loaded Kansas City Chiefs offense, Sammy Watkins will certainly have his moments in 2020, but should you draft him in your 2020 fantasy football league?

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Addresses Possibility of Playing Without Fans

As the NFL season inches closer, questions about how the COVID-19 pandemic will logistically affect the upcoming season are becoming more prominent. Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid discusses the possibility of playing without Chiefs Kingdom.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Discusses the NFL's Updated Rooney Rule

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with multiple teams for head coaching vacancies in the last two seasons. With changes coming to the NFL's hiring diversity rule, Bieniemy remained neutral on the alterations.

Joe Andrews

Social Distancing Before Its Time: The Kansas City Chiefs In The '70s And '80s

On SI.com's Talk Of Fame Network, former Kansas City Chiefs beat writer Rick Gosselin looks back to a time before Arrowhead Stadium was known for its jam-packed stands.

Joshua Brisco

How Many Hall of Fame Quarterbacks Are Playing In The NFL Right Now?

Within another edition of It's Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, Austin and Taylor discuss a wide-reaching question: how many future Hall-of-Famers are currently playing QB in the NFL?

Taylor Witt

Patrick Mahomes' Commencement Message: "Go Out And Win Your Super Bowl"

In his commencement speech to graduates from Texas Tech, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered a message of encouragement to the graduating class of 2020.

Joe Andrews

Second-Year Jump: How Will Safety Juan Thornhill Respond After His Injury?

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill became a high-impact player for the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense in his rookie campaign until an ACL injury ended his season.

Mark Van Sickle

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Has "Mixed Thoughts" On Onside Kick Rule Proposal

While the Kansas City Chiefs may have the offense best-suited to utilize the rule proposal that would replace onside kicks with 4th-and-15 plays, Head Coach Andy Reid is conflicted about the rule.

Joshua Brisco

New NFL Rule Proposal Has Chiefs Fans (and Patrick Mahomes) Imagining The Possibilities

A new NFL rule proposal could give teams an alternative to an onside kick that would give the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes a leg up on the competition.

Joshua Brisco

by

Tenbears1955

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Impressed By Versatility Of Rookie DB L'Jarius Sneed

With depth in the defensive backfield coming at a premium, Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said fourth-round selection L'Jarius Sneed can help in that department.

Tucker D. Franklin