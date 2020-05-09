Clyde Edwards-Helaire's future with the Chiefs couldn't be much brighter

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2020 offseason with a simple plan: keep the band together, then add a few supporting members to it. After a Super Bowl-winning season, the champs returned 20 of their 22 starters from Super Bowl LIV, setting themselves up nicely for an encore campaign. The NFL Draft provided them with an opportunity to build not just for the upcoming year, but also for the future.

Leading up to the draft, former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of my favorite prospects to watch. I thought he’d be a perfect fit in the Chiefs’ offense, albeit as a second- or third-round pick. Kansas City would go on to take the do-it-all playmaker at 32, which ruffled a few feathers. Regardless of which side of the fence you’re on in regards to running back value, it’s hard to not get excited when thinking about just how good Edwards-Helaire can be with Andy Reid scheming plays for him. Here’s a bit of what I said in mid-April:

“The Kansas City Chiefs would greatly benefit from adding Edwards-Helaire to an already-loaded offense. Not only is he a change-of-pace back with terrific balance and agility, but he has the potential to become one of the best receiving backs in the entire league. NFL spacing should do him a ton of good. Andy Reid would get more out of him than virtually any other offensive mind.”

So, now that the dust has settled and Edwards-Helaire is a Chief, what should we expect? The offense will undoubtedly mold him into a very productive player, but when will it happen? Just how much of a workload will he carry throughout his time in Kansas City? Is he the running back of the future? Let’s break it down.

While many expect a first-round pick to immediately step in and take starting reps from day one, general manager Brett Veach has other plans in mind for 2020. In a recent interview with NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, Veach said Damien Williams will remain the starter. Edwards-Helaire will work his way in as part of a “one-two punch” throughout the early stages of the season. Williams was a key piece during the team’s Super Bowl run, so this makes decent sense.

On the other hand, Edwards-Helaire’s ceiling as a player is much higher than Williams’. Williams will also be a free agent after the 2020 season, so he’s running on borrowed time. Once the rookie gets his legs under him and learns what’s expected of him in Reid’s system, he shouldn’t be held back. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield and make defenders miss as a runner is simply too impressive to suppress for long. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Edwards-Helaire’s role increased by the end of the year.

Once the 2020 season ends, it’s Edwards-Helaire’s backfield. In the Florio interview, Veach called him a “franchise running back.” In today’s NFL, where running backs are a-dime-a-dozen, a level of praise higher than that is nearly impossible to reach. It’s clear that the Chiefs see something special in their first-round pick.

Edwards-Helaire unleashed should be a very pleasant sight for Chiefs fans — and an extremely unpleasant one for opposing defenses. With an offensive genius in Reid drawing up plays, there’s no limit on what can be accomplished. Edwards-Helaire can carry the ball as a traditional running back and use his short-area burst to create favorable second and third down situations, but his versatility as a receiver is what will put the offense over the top.

LSU lined Edwards-Helaire up out wide several times last season. He ran a myriad of routes from different places on the field. He rewarded the Tigers with 55 receptions for 453 yards. Those numbers could be shattered with the Chiefs. As Patrick Mahomes matures as a quarterback, it’s likely that he learns to hit his checkdown more often. That would mean easy yards for the dynamic Edwards-Helaire. The long-term fit is hand-in-glove.

Edwards-Helaire doesn’t come without any concerns. At 5-foot-7, pass protection will never be his strong suit. With that said, he has a sturdy frame and is willing to put forth the effort to pick up blitzers. He won’t win many footraces, but he makes up for it by getting up to his top speed quickly. The good far outweighs the bad and if everything goes as planned, Edwards-Helaire should be the Chiefs’ starting running back for years to come. Brett Veach and his staff nailed the pick, and they’ll soon reap the benefits.