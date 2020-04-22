Unlike some NFL General Managers, Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach isn't tearing apart his house

The 2020 NFL Draft is one day away, and with precautions due to the Coronavirus forcing the event to go all-virtual, general managers are getting creative with their draft setups.

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said, in his April 16 teleconference, that everyone involved with the Chiefs draft will be working from their homes, per the league’s requirements.

Veach also explained how the team plans to run things from their end.

“I think we have a plan where we have a computer dedicated to [Chiefs Chairman and CEO] Clark [Hunt] and [Chiefs President] Mark [Donovan] and [Head Coach] Andy [Reid] and we can talk through some big picture stuff,” Veach said. “And then [Assistant Director of Player Personnel] Ryan Poles has the ability to bring in coordinators, bring in coaches, bring in medical very quickly. So, I think we have a plan. I think it’s going to be smooth, and we’re excited about it.”

Then there are general managers like Seattle Seahawks General Manager John Schneider. Sports Illustrated’s Dan Gartland said Schneider underwent a bit of home renovation for his draft room.

And then there’s Seahawks GM John Schneider. Schneider told reporters Tuesday that he had to do some fast and dirty home remodeling to turn his dining room into a war room. “I’m a very visual person, so everything's there in case things fall apart from a technology standpoint,” Schneider said. “I think there’s like, I don’t know, it feels like 25 screens. But I like the one-on-one interaction. I like being able to have private conversations with Pete [Carroll] throughout the draft process.” Carroll has his own elaborate setup, with backup phones for his backup phones. His only concern is blowing a fuse and shutting the whole thing down.

Schneider isn’t the only team representative to manufacture an elaborate scene.

Pictures have leaked of some general managers creative — and not so creative — at-home war rooms. From San Fransisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch having six screens and three desk phones to New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman having a three-ring binder and a laptop. Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has his own organized setup with several laptops and a TV

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will start at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time and all seven rounds can be found on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.