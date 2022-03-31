Skip to main content

Three First-Round WRs Who Can Help the Chiefs Replace Tyreek Hill

There's no direct replacement for Hill, but KC can still add some legitimate talent.

Even before Tyreek Hill got traded, the Kansas City Chiefs' long-term outlook at the wide receiver position was bleak. Aside from 2021 fifth-round pick Cornell Powell — who spent his rookie year on the practice squad — no wideout was under contract beyond 2022. 

Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson signed elsewhere earlier this offseason, Hill's three-year extension was set to expire following the season and Mecole Hardman's rookie contract is going to follow suit. Players such as Josh Gordon are on reserve/future deals for one year. Even after the Hill trade, only the newly-signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling's contract runs beyond this season. 

With that in mind, the Chiefs need to draft at least one wide receiver this April. In addition to simply requiring some long-term depth and talent at the position, Kansas City's offense could benefit from a bona fide top target capable of replacing some of the production lost with Hill's departure. Let's take a look at three first-round prospects who would be welcomed additions to the Chiefs.

Jameson Williams - Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the first quarter in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There are one-year wonders in every draft class, but Alabama's Jameson Williams doesn't fit that description. The athletic wideout's 79-reception, 1,572-yard, 15-touchdown didn't happen by accident, as it was a culmination of pure talent, skill and opportunity. He showcased a wide variety of traits this past season for the Crimson Tide, including the ability to consistently haul in the football, make things happen in the open field and find different ways to get open. Williams doesn't rely solely on his speed, although it is easily his best asset.

Even given the jump to the NFL, Williams should be one of the most electric players in the game. He accelerates quickly and has elite top-end speed, combining to play to his advantage in the short and intermediate areas of the field. He's capable of taking the top off of any defense and commanding extra attention from safeties, too. A late-season ACL injury has limited Williams from athletic testing and caused him to lose some weight, but alas he's doing well on his road to recovery.  

Questions about Williams' ability to win against physical defensive backs will remain — if not be amplified further — upon his entrance to the NFL. With a professional strength and conditioning program, as well as a frame that looks conducive to adding a few extra pounds, that shouldn't hinder him from being a terrific addition to any team. Williams is one of the closest things to Hill that this draft class presents and while the injury provides some pause, the Chiefs should consider selecting him if he falls to pick No. 29.

Chris Olave - Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) makes a touchdown catch against Clemson Tigers in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl

Over the course of his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Chris Olave was a consistently productive player for years. In the past three seasons alone, he recorded over 2,500 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. He offers one of the highest floors in this year's draft class — regardless of position. When factoring in his quality athletic testing that features blazing 40-yard dash and split times, it's easy to see why Olave has been a hot commodity for two years in a row. He didn't necessarily need to return to OSU for another year, as his game was NFL-ready even after his junior campaign.

As a receiving option, there isn't much that Olave can't do. He's one of the best route runners among his peers, he understands how to win with leverage vertically and also has the football smarts to find soft spots in coverage and use defenders' own tactics against them. In an offense like the Chiefs', it's oftentimes repeated how difficult Andy Reid's system would be for a rookie to learn. If anyone stands a chance to get it down pat and find relatively instant success, though, it's Olave.

The only red (more like orange) flag regarding Olave is his functional strength. Much like Williams, it remains to be seen how he will handle press coverage at the NFL level. With a great head on his shoulders and a good understanding of how to win individual matchups, he projects to find ways to handle more aggressive cornerbacks. Olave likely won't be available by the time the Chiefs pick but if he's within striking distance of a small trade-up, Kansas City would be wise to pounce on that opportunity. He's intelligent beyond his years and is about as close to a complete receiver as there is near the top of the draft.

George Pickens - Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (right) catches a 52 yard pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (left) during the first quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Projectability is the common theme with Georgia wideout George Pickens. In the past two seasons, he's managed to play in just 12 games and had a spring ACL injury render his 2021 season largely ineffective and quite condensed. With an NFL-ready frame, an intriguing athletic profile and quality tape out there, though, he's still a likely — and deserving — first-round pick. There's just too much upside in his game to pass on for the apparent Arrowhead Report site favorite

Contrary to Williams or Olave, Pickens is one of the strongest receivers in this year's class. He can handle physicality at or near the line of scrimmage, is comfortable fighting for positioning throughout his route and consistently holds the advantage at the catch point. His length, strength and ball skills are all plus traits that will allow him to add a game-breaking element to any offense he ends up in. On the flip side, Pickens does need to improve his route-running refinement and technique. If he can clean that up and be more concise/deliberate in his movements, he'll truly be a No. 1 option.

Assuming health and reasonable improvement over time, Pickens could be a top-three receiver from this year's class. He has a Pro Bowl-caliber ceiling and his floor paints the picture of a player who will still be a productive weapon as a deep threat and red-zone specialist even if he doesn't fine-tune his route-running abilities. As his route tree and game currently stand, Pickens is dynamic. That should only become more and more obvious over time and for that reason, as well as several others, he's a more than worthy early pick for a team like the Chiefs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) his touchdown scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Who is Patrick Mahomes Without Tyreek Hill? Better Than You Think

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.Mar 30, 2022
Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; General overall view as Kansas City Chiefs tailgate during the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs President: Chiefs Considering Move to Kansas for New Stadium Options

By Joshua BriscoMar 29, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Better, Worse or More Diverse? Chiefs’ Offense Will Look Different in 2022

By Jordan FooteMar 29, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) scores a touchdown in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Ronald Jones Praises New-Look Chiefs Backfield: ‘Everybody’s Going to Eat'

By Jordan FooteMar 28, 2022
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 21, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31. Packers22 34
GM Report

Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Joining Chiefs: ‘I Think I Fit Right In’

By Jordan FooteMar 27, 2022
Sep 9, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs a punt back for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Farewell, Cheetah: Tyreek Hill’s Top 5 Plays With the Chiefs

By Mark Van SickleMar 26, 2022
Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) during the third quarter of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Have ‘Actively Communicated’ With All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore

By Jordan FooteMar 26, 2022
Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Sign Former Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones

By Jordan FooteMar 26, 2022