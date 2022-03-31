Three First-Round WRs Who Can Help the Chiefs Replace Tyreek Hill

Over the course of his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Chris Olave was a consistently productive player for years. In the past three seasons alone, he recorded over 2,500 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. He offers one of the highest floors in this year's draft class — regardless of position. When factoring in his quality athletic testing that features blazing 40-yard dash and split times, it's easy to see why Olave has been a hot commodity for two years in a row. He didn't necessarily need to return to OSU for another year, as his game was NFL-ready even after his junior campaign.

As a receiving option, there isn't much that Olave can't do. He's one of the best route runners among his peers, he understands how to win with leverage vertically and also has the football smarts to find soft spots in coverage and use defenders' own tactics against them. In an offense like the Chiefs', it's oftentimes repeated how difficult Andy Reid's system would be for a rookie to learn. If anyone stands a chance to get it down pat and find relatively instant success, though, it's Olave.

The only red (more like orange) flag regarding Olave is his functional strength. Much like Williams, it remains to be seen how he will handle press coverage at the NFL level. With a great head on his shoulders and a good understanding of how to win individual matchups, he projects to find ways to handle more aggressive cornerbacks. Olave likely won't be available by the time the Chiefs pick but if he's within striking distance of a small trade-up, Kansas City would be wise to pounce on that opportunity. He's intelligent beyond his years and is about as close to a complete receiver as there is near the top of the draft.