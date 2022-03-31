Three First-Round WRs Who Can Help the Chiefs Replace Tyreek Hill
Even before Tyreek Hill got traded, the Kansas City Chiefs' long-term outlook at the wide receiver position was bleak. Aside from 2021 fifth-round pick Cornell Powell — who spent his rookie year on the practice squad — no wideout was under contract beyond 2022.
Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson signed elsewhere earlier this offseason, Hill's three-year extension was set to expire following the season and Mecole Hardman's rookie contract is going to follow suit. Players such as Josh Gordon are on reserve/future deals for one year. Even after the Hill trade, only the newly-signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling's contract runs beyond this season.
With that in mind, the Chiefs need to draft at least one wide receiver this April. In addition to simply requiring some long-term depth and talent at the position, Kansas City's offense could benefit from a bona fide top target capable of replacing some of the production lost with Hill's departure. Let's take a look at three first-round prospects who would be welcomed additions to the Chiefs.
Jameson Williams - Alabama
There are one-year wonders in every draft class, but Alabama's Jameson Williams doesn't fit that description. The athletic wideout's 79-reception, 1,572-yard, 15-touchdown didn't happen by accident, as it was a culmination of pure talent, skill and opportunity. He showcased a wide variety of traits this past season for the Crimson Tide, including the ability to consistently haul in the football, make things happen in the open field and find different ways to get open. Williams doesn't rely solely on his speed, although it is easily his best asset.
Even given the jump to the NFL, Williams should be one of the most electric players in the game. He accelerates quickly and has elite top-end speed, combining to play to his advantage in the short and intermediate areas of the field. He's capable of taking the top off of any defense and commanding extra attention from safeties, too. A late-season ACL injury has limited Williams from athletic testing and caused him to lose some weight, but alas he's doing well on his road to recovery.
Questions about Williams' ability to win against physical defensive backs will remain — if not be amplified further — upon his entrance to the NFL. With a professional strength and conditioning program, as well as a frame that looks conducive to adding a few extra pounds, that shouldn't hinder him from being a terrific addition to any team. Williams is one of the closest things to Hill that this draft class presents and while the injury provides some pause, the Chiefs should consider selecting him if he falls to pick No. 29.
Chris Olave - Ohio State
Over the course of his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Chris Olave was a consistently productive player for years. In the past three seasons alone, he recorded over 2,500 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. He offers one of the highest floors in this year's draft class — regardless of position. When factoring in his quality athletic testing that features blazing 40-yard dash and split times, it's easy to see why Olave has been a hot commodity for two years in a row. He didn't necessarily need to return to OSU for another year, as his game was NFL-ready even after his junior campaign.
As a receiving option, there isn't much that Olave can't do. He's one of the best route runners among his peers, he understands how to win with leverage vertically and also has the football smarts to find soft spots in coverage and use defenders' own tactics against them. In an offense like the Chiefs', it's oftentimes repeated how difficult Andy Reid's system would be for a rookie to learn. If anyone stands a chance to get it down pat and find relatively instant success, though, it's Olave.
The only red (more like orange) flag regarding Olave is his functional strength. Much like Williams, it remains to be seen how he will handle press coverage at the NFL level. With a great head on his shoulders and a good understanding of how to win individual matchups, he projects to find ways to handle more aggressive cornerbacks. Olave likely won't be available by the time the Chiefs pick but if he's within striking distance of a small trade-up, Kansas City would be wise to pounce on that opportunity. He's intelligent beyond his years and is about as close to a complete receiver as there is near the top of the draft.
George Pickens - Georgia
Projectability is the common theme with Georgia wideout George Pickens. In the past two seasons, he's managed to play in just 12 games and had a spring ACL injury render his 2021 season largely ineffective and quite condensed. With an NFL-ready frame, an intriguing athletic profile and quality tape out there, though, he's still a likely — and deserving — first-round pick. There's just too much upside in his game to pass on for the apparent Arrowhead Report site favorite.
Contrary to Williams or Olave, Pickens is one of the strongest receivers in this year's class. He can handle physicality at or near the line of scrimmage, is comfortable fighting for positioning throughout his route and consistently holds the advantage at the catch point. His length, strength and ball skills are all plus traits that will allow him to add a game-breaking element to any offense he ends up in. On the flip side, Pickens does need to improve his route-running refinement and technique. If he can clean that up and be more concise/deliberate in his movements, he'll truly be a No. 1 option.
Assuming health and reasonable improvement over time, Pickens could be a top-three receiver from this year's class. He has a Pro Bowl-caliber ceiling and his floor paints the picture of a player who will still be a productive weapon as a deep threat and red-zone specialist even if he doesn't fine-tune his route-running abilities. As his route tree and game currently stand, Pickens is dynamic. That should only become more and more obvious over time and for that reason, as well as several others, he's a more than worthy early pick for a team like the Chiefs.