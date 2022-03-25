Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0

It's been a very busy offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, and things are heating up more and more as time passes. From acquiring safety Justin Reid to bringing in wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team is making major moves to prepare for the 2022 season. Some decisions were more foreseeable than others, as many came completely out of left field. The Tyreek Hill trade, for example, was an unexpected development that will shape the future of the team for years to come.

In the Hill trade, the Chiefs got five draft picks in return. Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager Brett Veach and his staff will have a whopping 12 picks to work with. Six of those are in the first three rounds, making for one heck of a potential haul. The importance of this year's draft cannot be understated, as it can either keep the Chiefs firmly in the AFC's pole position or it can set them back. With the draft rolling around at the end of April, let's do a three-round mock draft to place some college standouts in Kansas City for the starts of their NFL careers.

This mock draft comes from the NFL Mock Draft Database.

1.29: George Pickens — WR, Georgia Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates after a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Georgia wide receiver George Pickens is a name that followers of this Chiefs mock draft series should be awfully familiar with. After all, he did make an appearance as a first-round pick in mock 3.0. With him still being on the board in this scenario — despite the Chiefs bringing in some more receiver help between then and now — it still makes a ton of sense for Kansas City to draft him. Pickens' blend of athleticism, measurables and potential is among the best in this year's wideout class. He's a bit more raw than some of his top-of-the-board counterparts and there's plenty of projection in his game but in that same breath, he presents the Chiefs with an opportunity to secure a long-term stud on the boundary. Pickens can win his individual matchups and plays a hard-nosed, strong brand of football. Once he gets a full NFL route tree down pat, he could truly be ready to take off. If he's available at pick No. 29 on Day 1 of the draft, the Chiefs should consider investing in his development. Also on the board: Daxton Hill, Kaiir Elam, Lewis Cine 1.30: Arnold Ebiketie — DE, Penn State Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports It remains to be seen whether there will be any tier-one defensive end prospects left when the Chiefs pick towards the end of the first round. If there's one player who slots comfortably into that second tier but boasts top-shelf upside, though, it's Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie. He's lighter than Steve Spagnuolo prefers his defensive ends to be, which is a legitimate point of hesitation for anyone questioning whether Kansas City would even look his way. Assuming he gets stronger at the NFL level, there's a ton to like about his game. As a pass-rusher, Ebiketie is one of the better players in his class. Not only does he not depend on others to set him up, but he wins in a variety of ways and is thorough in his execution. When adding in terrific ankle flexibility and a willingness to work up and around the arc or cut inside as needed, it's easy to see a world in which he sniffs double-digit sacks early on in his career. If the Chiefs don't trade up for a premier EDGE prospect but also want to snag one before yet another precipitous dropoff in talent, Ebiketie makes a ton of sense. Questions about his functional strength and run defense are fair, but his profile as someone who can get after the quarterback is legitimate. Also on the board: Daxton Hill, Kaiir Elam, Kyler Gordon 2.50: Skyy Moore — WR, Western Michigan Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore is tackled by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins during the first half in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Skyy Moore may be a few shades under 5'10", but he's a compact wideout who plays stronger than he looks. He also possesses a decent overall athletic profile. While his agility testing at the NFL Scouting Combine wasn't great, his 4.41-second 40-yard dash highlighted his ability to get up to a very quick top-end speed. When combined with decent explosiveness and the rest of his receiving repertoire, the hype surrounding him becomes more warranted. Moore wasn't asked to do everything at Western Michigan, but he excelled at the things he did do. Not only is he a versatile option capable of lining up on either the inside or outside, but he tracks the ball quite well and possesses plus body control. One of the only things working against him is a somewhat limited route tree, but the maturity in the rest of his game is blatantly obvious and leads to a projected high floor at the next level. Doubling up at receiver in rounds one and two is a bold strategy in this mock, but it sets the Chiefs up well for years to come. Investing in Patrick Mahomes is never a bad idea, and Moore would be yet another example of that. Also on the board: Breece Hall, Christian Harris, Drake Jackson 2.62: Tariq Woolen — CB, UTSA Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive back Tariq Woolen of UTSA (20) talks with the media after American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports The draw with UTSA's Tariq Woolen is primarily based on his athletic profile, and for great reason. After all, he did have one of the best Combine performances in several decades. At 6'4", Woolen ran a blazing 4.26-second (unofficial) 40-yard dash and recorded an insane 42-inch vertical jump. There's no working around the fact that he's arguably the most impressive athlete in this year's cornerback class. Can he play, though? That beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Woolen certainly has some things to work on, namely defense in run discipline and man coverage. His hips are also pretty stiff, which is expected for a player of his size attempting to stick as a cornerback. On the other hand, his blend of size and general athleticism doesn't come around very often. In the Chiefs' system, one in which Woolen would be allowed to use his length to challenge plays vertically and also likely have some safety help, his traits will play. They have historically under Spagnuolo (to a lesser degree, obviously, in terms of athletic profile) and although picking him near the end of round two is a risk, it could pay off huge in the long run. This is a shot in the dark, and one worth taking. Also on the board: Nicholas Petit-Frere, Breece Hall, Cameron Thomas

3.94: Josh Paschal — DE, Kentucky Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) throws a pass against Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports Betting on traits and athleticism at the defensive end position is the best way to give a team a chance at striking gold. Kentucky's Josh Paschal has both, as the 268-pounder had a very impressive Combine performance and has decent tape to back it up. He gets going in a hurry off the snap and is one of the more explosive pass-rushers in this year's class, packing a punch and maintaining a low pad level that allows him to build a head full of steam quickly. His play strength is above-average and will translate well to the NFL, as will his versatility up and down the defensive line. There's a lot to like about Paschal, which is why he's likely a Day 2 draft pick. On the flip side, Paschal's ceiling may be a bit limited in the NFL. While his explosiveness and overall speed are well above-average, his flexibility and bend are not. On top of that, his hand usage and placement are inconsistent at best. The first two things can't be improved a ton once a player reaches the NFL, but hands can be developed over time. At the very least, Paschal projects to be a quality run defender and a player who can win when he times the snap correctly and uses his unique blend of short-area explosiveness and power to his advantage. That's a solid baseline for a defensive end, and the Chiefs could certainly use him as a rotational piece as early as year one on the job. The rest is up to him. Also on the board: Kyren Williams, Calvin Austin III 3.103: Bryan Cook — S, Cincinnati Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates an interception in the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Bryan Cook is the second repeat player in this series except this time, he's selected with the second of two Chiefs third-round picks in this year's draft. The Cincinnati Bearcats safety is one of the more dependable defensive backs in the class, as he does so many things at an adequate level. A lack of elite-level athleticism or specialization puts a cap on his ceiling but for Kansas City's purposes — both now and potentially later — he makes great sense. Not only is Cook a willing run defender who takes good angles to the ball and is a sound tackler, but he's comfortable either in the box or up high as a complementary coverage option. With Juan Thornhill and the aforementioned Reid slated to start for the team this year, as well as free agent signing Deon Bush, there isn't a massive need for Cook right now. Thornhill's rookie contract expires after the 2022 season and Bush is on a one-year deal, though, so building for the future may not be a bad idea here. Cook allows the Chiefs to do just that, and he can serve as — at worst — their third safety for the entirety of his initial tenure with the team in this scenario if given the chance to do so. Also on the board: Brian Robinson Jr., Rasheed Walker

