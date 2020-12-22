GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Andrew Wylie Embraced Altered Role Against Saints

Andrew Wylie seemed to gain confidence at right tackle as the game against the New Orleans Saints progressed on Sunday.
When Kansas City Chiefs starting right tackle Mike Remmers suffered a back injury against the Miami Dolphins, the possibility of filling in at the position popped into Andrew Wylie’s mind.

Wylie, the Chiefs' usual right guard, spent the week preparing for the situation that Remmers would not be ready to go for Sunday’s Week 15 meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

“They chose to just put me out there,” Wylie said Sunday after the game. “It’s the position I played in college, I played a lot of right tackle, left tackle. I felt pretty comfortable at it. It’s been about three years since I got some good tackle reps, but I think I did OK."

While Wylie slid out to right tackle, Stefen Wisniewski filled in at right guard for Wylie. Wisniewski was signed to the practice squad in November and was signed to the active roster prior to Sunday's game.

Wylie said it took a few plays to reestablish a feel of playing on the outside of the line but felt he did a good job overall despite some snaps that weren't the best.

“There were definitely a few I would like to have back," Wylie said of his performance. "But like I said, out there in space it is a different game.”

Wylie was faced with a tall task for his first game at tackle since his rookie year. The main assignment for Wylie was trying to contain Saints All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan. 

The line helped the Chiefs rushing attack 179 yards on 41 carries with 13 resulting in first downs.

The performance, anchored by rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 79 yards before he left the game with an injury, sits as the Chiefs’ second-highest rushing total this season.

“We knew the only chance we had against the front seven is if we took the fight to them,” Wylie said. “And we did, we ran for almost a little over 170 tonight. We took the fight to them for sure. It was a brawl man.” 

It is unknown how much more time Remmers will miss, so Wylie could continue to fill the role this upcoming week against the Atlanta Falcons. 

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Andrew Wylie (77) on the line of scrimmage during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
