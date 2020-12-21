Clyde Edwards-Helaire Believed to Have High Ankle Sprain, Could Return for Playoffs

According to multiple reports, Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain and strained hip and could return to the team in the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain and a strained hip in the Chiefs' 32-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, according to reports from Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Edwards-Helaire is "expected to miss the rest of the regular season and the hope is he can return during the postseason, according to the source," according to Schefter's report on ESPN.com. Edwards-Helaire is set to have an MRI on Monday to get specifics on the injury.

Rapoport echoed that sentiment on NFL Network on Monday morning.

"It definitely seems like it looked a lot worse than it actually is," Rapoport said. "My understanding is that he's done for the regular season, not a surprise, the safe move for the Kansas City Chiefs, but based on the MRI, they're hoping for good news and a chance he could be back for the playoffs."

Considering the nature of how Edwards-Helaire's injury looked on the field and his inability to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room, this report is good news for Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave limited details about Edwards-Helaire's injury, noting that X-rays came back negative at the time.

"Clyde got twisted up," Reid said. "He had the splits. The X-rays were negative, but we will evaluate him as we go."

Later, Reid was asked if he had any further specifics about the rookie's injury.

“He got stretched," Reid said. "You probably saw that where he did the splits. Both legs were sore. He is going into evaluation right now. He already got the X-rays done and they were negative."

After the game, Edwards-Helaire tweeted his thanks for the support he had seen from Chiefs fans following his scary injury.

Fellow running back Le'Veon Bell, who would be likely to see a further-increased role in Edwards-Helaire's absence, said he spoke to Edwards-Helaire after the game and that the young back was in good spirit despite his injury.

"When I saw the injury with Clyde, I was praying for the best," Bell said. "It's an ugly way to get tackled. I really thought it was ankle at first. I'm not sure what it was, but he said his ankle felt good. We're going to see what happens. I can't really speak too much on his injury. We'll obviously try to work him back and see what happens."