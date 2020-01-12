Chiefs Comeback to Roast Texans, Punch Return Ticket to AFC Title Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs could do very little right for the first 20 minutes of their Divisional Round playoff game against Houston, but they did very little wrong afterward, scoring touchdowns on seven-straight possessions in rallying from a 24-0 deficit to a 51-31 rout over the Texans.

The victory sends the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. They will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jan. 19 for a 3:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Hosting their second-straight AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium seamed a remote possibility early in the game as the Chiefs could do no right and Texans played to perfection. Quarterback Deshaun Watson got his team off to a quick start with a 54-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Kenny Stills on a busted coverage.

The Texans quickly expanded their lead on Kansas City's first possession. Lonnie Johnson Jr. recovered a punt blocked by Barkevious Mingo and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown. Watson led the Texans on another touchdown drive in the first quarter, capped off with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Darren Fells.

The Chiefs began their comeback with a combination of big plays, an efficient offense and Texans miscues.

After Ka'imi Fairbairn expanded the Texans' lead to 24-0 with a 31-yard field, Chiefs kick returner Mecole Hardman broke off a 58-yard return to spark Kansas City. The Chiefs did almost nothing wrong form that point forward.

Two plays later Patrick Mahomes connected with running back Damien Williams for a 17-yard touchdown. The next three possessions ended with Mahomes connecting with tight end Travis Kelce for touchdowns, with the Chiefs scoring 28 points in the last 10 minutes of the first half. Kansas City led 28-24 after the break.

The rout continued in the second half, with Williams rushing for two touchdowns and the Chiefs reached the end zone on an NFL postseason record seven-straight possessions.

Mahomes finished the game 23-of-35 passing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Kelce caught a carer-best three touchdown passes while leading the Chiefs with 10 catches for 134 yards.