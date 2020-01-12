Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Chiefs Comeback to Roast Texans, Punch Return Ticket to AFC Title Game

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs could do very little right for the first 20 minutes of their Divisional Round playoff game against Houston, but they did very little wrong afterward, scoring touchdowns on seven-straight possessions in rallying from a 24-0 deficit to a 51-31 rout over the Texans.

The victory sends the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. They will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jan. 19 for a 3:05 p.m. ET kickoff. 

Hosting their second-straight AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium seamed a remote possibility early in the game as the Chiefs could do no right and Texans played to perfection. Quarterback Deshaun Watson got his team off to a quick start with a 54-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Kenny Stills on a busted coverage.

The Texans quickly expanded their lead on Kansas City's first possession. Lonnie Johnson Jr. recovered a punt blocked by Barkevious Mingo and returned it 10 yards for a  touchdown. Watson led the Texans on another touchdown drive in the first quarter, capped off with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Darren Fells.

The Chiefs began their comeback with a combination of big plays, an efficient offense and Texans miscues. 

After Ka'imi Fairbairn expanded the Texans' lead to 24-0 with a 31-yard field, Chiefs kick returner Mecole Hardman broke off a 58-yard return to spark Kansas City. The Chiefs did almost nothing wrong form that point forward.

Two plays later Patrick Mahomes connected with running back Damien Williams for a 17-yard touchdown. The next three possessions ended with Mahomes connecting with tight end Travis Kelce for touchdowns, with the Chiefs scoring 28 points in the last 10 minutes of the first half. Kansas City led 28-24 after the break.

The rout continued in the second half, with Williams rushing for two touchdowns and the Chiefs reached the end zone on an NFL postseason record seven-straight possessions.

Mahomes finished the game 23-of-35 passing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Kelce caught a carer-best three touchdown passes while leading the Chiefs with 10 catches for 134 yards.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Out vs. Texans

Jones missed practice Friday after tweaking his calf in Thursday's practice, according to head coach Andy Reid

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Deshaun Watson, Texans Offense Squares Off vs. Surging Chiefs Defense

Deshaun Watson and his talented trio of receivers take on a Chiefs defense that found its groove in the second half of the season.

Regan Creswell

by

Footballfan55

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Texans in Divisional Playoffs

The best photos from the Divisional Round contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium

Matt Derrick

Game Day Live Updates: Texans at Chiefs in Divisional Playoffs

The Chiefs enter the contest as 9.5-point favorites, but the Texans won the Week 6 matchup between the two clubs and have J.J. Watt back anchoring their defensive front

Matt Derrick

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Questionable vs. Texans

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Kelce suffered a bruised knee and Jones tweaked his calf, putting their availability for Sunday's playoff game up in the air

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Back from Injury, Eric Fisher Leading Chiefs Offensive Line Into Postseason

Fisher's reliability was missing during his eight-game absence, but now the veteran is turning focus to three most important games of his season

Matt Derrick

Suspect Houston Texans Defense a Target for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

The Texans defense struggled in the second half of the season without J.J. Watt, but the Houston secondary remains a point of weakness

Regan Creswell

Are the Chiefs a safe bet as 9.5-point favorites? SI's Roy Larking says yes.…

Matt Derrick

Chiefs-Texans Keys & Matchups: Electric Quarterbacks Battle for Trip to AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs host the Houston Texans in Sunday's Divisional Playoff game with a return trip to the AFC Championship on the line.

Regan Creswell

Why Patrick Mahomes believes he's a better quarterback than he was a year ago.…

Matt Derrick