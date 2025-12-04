Why Kelce Has a Legitimate Shot at Walter Payton Man of Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce might have an important incentive for returning to the Chiefs in 2026.

And before next season, Allen Wright might need to devote some special attention to the tight end’s No. 87 game jerseys. The Chiefs’ director of equipment, with the team for more than four decades, knows all about the franchise’s five all-time winners of the Walter Payton Man of the Year, the league’s most prestigious award.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (59) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

But Wright has never had to affix the iconic Payton silhouette on a Chiefs jersey. Kelce has a legitimate shot at earning that honor in February after taking the first step.

The Chiefs on Thursday named Kelce their 2025 recipient of the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, and the future Hall of Famer could become the first in franchise history to affix that coveted logo on his jersey. Winners of the league-wide honor began wearing the image in 2017.

Sep 1993; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Derrick Thomas of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 1993 season. Thomas won the 1993 NFL Man of the Year. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright 1993 Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Clark Hunt on Kelce

“Travis Kelce has been an influential part of the Kansas City community since his arrival 13 years ago,” chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “He is a leader in every sense of the word. Over the course of his career, Travis has rewritten the franchise record book and earned an unprecedented 10 consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

“During that time, he has united our community and inspired our fans while making a tangible difference in the lives of others.”

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Confetti falls as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That difference has come primarily through Kelce’s Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, as well as his work with Operation Breakthrough and the Ignition Lab.

While Kelce has earned the team award in the past, the Chiefs have not had a league winner since All-Pro guard Brian Waters in 2009. This year could be different, though.

November 8, 2009; Jacksonville FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley talks with guard Brian Waters (54) during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. Jacksonville Jaguars beat Kansas City Chiefs 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Kelce is having one of the best years of his career, and combined with his off-field work in the community, he’s arguably the strongest candidate the Chiefs have had since Waters. The honor recognizes players who excel on the field and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game.

Kelce grateful for his hometown in shaping his views on community

“I have so much love for Kansas City and the Chiefs organization,” Kelce said in a statement, “and to be selected once again means everything to me. The opportunity to be involved and help kids through Eighty-Seven & Running and working with Operation Breakthrough as well as Ignition Lab has been such a tremendous experience.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Coming from Cleveland Heights and having a strong support system has taught me the importance of having the right people around, that show up for you and want to see you succeed. Being able to give back to Kansas City and to my hometown, places that have done so much for me, has been a dream come true, and I’ll never take that for granted. Representing the team, the Hunt family, our fans, and my foundation is incredibly special and I’m very grateful.”

Kelce also wants to be grateful for another Super Bowl appearance, something for which he and the Chiefs are hoping to stay alive. But if they can’t get there as a team, Kelce will at least be there in the Bay Area as a team representative.

November 13, 1977; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton (34) carries the ball past Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Willie Lee (78) at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

The league will recognize Kelce and the other 31 team winners for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco area.

NFL Honors, a primetime awards special airing on Thursday, Feb. 5, will reveal the winner. The charitable beneficiary of each team’s club honoree will receive $40,000, and the nonprofit chosen by the overall national winner will receive $250,000. All donations are made possible by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide Foundation.

