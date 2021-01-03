GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Chiefs Inactives: Which Stars Won't Play in Week 17?

Who's in and who's out for the Kansas City Chiefs Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers?
As anticipated, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without some key players for today's AFC West clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Not suiting up for Kansas City will be wide receiver Tyreek Hill, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, safety Tyrann Mathieu, linebacker Ben Niemann and offensive tackle Mike Remmers.

While some stars are still active for the Chiefs, expect Kansas City to rest more of their starters despite their active status.

With Week 17 marking the end of the regular season, some players are closing in on contract incentives. Defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Breshaud Breeland are just two of many players facing this scenario this week.

For Jones, he has a $1.25 million incentive to collect 10 sacks on the year. He currently sits at 7.5 on the year and needs 2.5 more. If Breeland intercepts a Herbert pass today, the corner will collect an additional $100,000. These could be difficult for the two as the Chiefs could rest them despite being active.

The Chiefs made a few moves in preparation for Sunday's meeting with the Chargers. Quarterback Matt Moore and offensive guard Patrick Omameh were activated from the practice squad via standard elevation.

Cornerback DeAndre Baker will return to the active roster for the third time this season as a COVID-19 call-up. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens still remains on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Kansas City also waived tight end Ricky Seals-Jones on Saturday and elevated practice squad wide receiver Gehrig Dieter to the active roster.

For the Chargers, quarterback Easton Stick, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, safety Jahleel Addae, offensive tackle Sam Tevi, offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and defensive end Joey Bosa will not play today.

On Saturday, the Chargers activated cornerback John Brannon from the practice squad after Los Angeles star wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Friday while defensive end Joey Bosa was ruled out on Friday with a shin injury and a concussion.

The team also placed cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. and linebacker Malik Jefferson on injured reserve and signed linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive end Joe Gaziano, tight end Matt Sokol and safety Jaylen Watkins to the active roster. 

