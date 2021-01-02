GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Kansas City Chiefs Waive Ricky Seals-Jones, Make Other Moves Ahead of Week 17

In a series of roster moves ahead of their backup-heavy regular-season finale, the Kansas City Chiefs waived tight end Ricky Seals-Jones on Saturday.
The Kansas City Chiefs made a series of roster moves Saturday, preparing their roster for what will be a backup-heavy showing against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Among the moves, the Chiefs released veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

The Chiefs signed Seals-Jones to a one-year deal this offseason, a deal that many hoped would bring Seals-Jones into an offense that could best-utilize his receiving talents. Instead, Seals-Jones appeared in just two games for the Chiefs, dropping his only target of the season.

Seals-Jones spoke to the media in April after signing with the Chiefs and cited a conversation with his former Cleveland Browns teammate and former Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris when asked why he chose to sign with Kansas City.

“I felt like Kansas City was honest,” Seals-Jones said. “Also, talking with Demetrius, all of the things that he had said previously, they had said now in the present. It was like what they said and what he said were not two different things.”

Seals-Jones would have been a logical activation for Chad Henne's version of the Chiefs offense against the Chargers this weekend, but the Chiefs will likely play tight ends Nick Keizer and Deon Yelder instead, with Travis Kelce unlikely to see the field.

Among Kansas City's other Saturday roster moves, they activated quarterback Matt Moore, guard Patrick Omameh, defensive back DeAndre Baker and wide receiver Gehrig Dieter from the practice squad. Moore will back up Henne on Sunday, Omameh will likely provide offensive line depth in the absence of starters, and Baker and Deiter could see chances to shine with some work in a de facto preseason game to cap off the regular season.

