    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

    Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to extend their winning streak with a Sunday night victory over the Broncos.
    Author:

    With a one-game lead on the entire AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs will need a win to maintain some distance. One of the teams currently under them is the Denver Broncos, and the two division rivals are set to square off on the Sunday Night Football stage.

    The Chiefs, 7-4, began the season 3-4 but won four games in a row heading into their Week 12 bye. After some extra time to rest up and regroup — which is lethal for an Andy Reid-led team — Reid's squad will look to keep the good times rolling and secure a fifth consecutive victory. 

    It's been a tale of two seasons for the Broncos. Vic Fangio's team won its first three games in 2021, then promptly dropped four contests in a row. In their last four games, though, the Broncos are 3-1 and have some impressive wins on their resume. It remains to be seen which version of Denver will show up against Kansas City but if the good Broncos come ready to play, they very well could emerge victorious and gain a tiebreaker over the Chiefs for the division lead. 

    Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

    Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

    TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV in local market)

    Live Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

    Line: Chiefs -9.5

    The Sunday broadcast will feature the famous duo of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth. Carl Cheffers and company will officiate the Week 13 matchup.

    For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

