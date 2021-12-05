Report: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Expected to Play vs. Broncos

The Chiefs' starting running back should be good to go in the team's Week 13 Sunday game against the Broncos.

Despite popping up on the team's injury report and not practicing on Friday due to an illness, things are looking up for Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team's 2020 first-round pick is expected to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

It's been an up-and-down year for Edwards-Helaire, who suffered an MCL sprain in the Chiefs' Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Subsequently, the knee injury landed him on the injured reserve list and held him out of in-game action until Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. Upon returning two weeks ago, Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards, adding a touchdown and two receptions for 13 yards in the process.

Second-string running back Darrel Williams has done a respectable job filling in for Edwards-Helaire whenever he's missed time but luckily for the Chiefs, that won't have to be the case on Sunday. With a pivotal Sunday Night Football matchup looming, the Chiefs' offense will need to be at full strength as it attempts to put up points against a stingy Denver defense.

In other Chiefs running back news, Jerick McKinnon will miss the game vs. the Broncos. Early in the week, the team placed him on IR with a hamstring injury designation. It remains to be seen what the Chiefs' complete running back rotation will look like in terms of snaps, but Derrick Gore has played sparingly this year and could eventually be a candidate for a few reps while McKinnon is out.

Read More: Byron Pringle Is Playing Himself Into Another Contract With the Chiefs