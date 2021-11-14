Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to keep the good times rolling against a division opponent on Sunday Night Football.
    Author:

    On Sunday Night Football, the 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs are on the road and facing the 5-3 Las Vegas Raiders in what is undoubtedly the biggest game of both teams' seasons. For the Chiefs, a win on Sunday gives them a three-game winning streak and may just be what the doctor ordered in regards to getting their season back on track. A loss would prove to be rather catastrophic, as it would kill momentum, make an already poor conference record even worse and damage the team's chances to win the AFC West.

    For the Raiders, they're coming off an embarrassing loss to the New York Giants and desperately need to stop the bleeding there. After starting the year 3-0, the team is 2-3 in its last five games and has endured plenty of hardship throughout the year. A win over a division rival would be invaluable for many reasons, and a loss could lead to the wheels starting to officially come off the wagon a bit. 

    Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

    Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

    TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV in local market)

    Live Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

    Line: Chiefs -2.5

    The Sunday broadcast will feature the famous trio of Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth and Michelle Tafoya. Bill Vinovich and company will officiate the Week 10 matchup.

    For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report

    Dec 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after the game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
