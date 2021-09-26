September 26, 2021
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to get back on track against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking loss last Sunday night. This afternoon, they'll look to right their wrongs and get back above .500.

Coming into town are the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that also boasts a 1-1 record through two games. Quarterback Justin Herbert has continued to dazzle in year two and first-year head coach Brandon Staley will be looking to make a statement against an elite competitor like the Chiefs. This is shaping up to be a great AFC West showdown.

For the Chiefs, they head into this contest coming off a game in which the offense scored 35 points against the Baltimore Ravens and still lost. Run defense and red zone defense have been major sore spots thus far in the season for Steve Spagnuolo's unit, and head coach Andy Reid knows that his team has the potential to play much better on those fronts. Sunday's game will be a legitimate test to see if that rings true. 

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5) in the Kansas City area

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -7.0 (opened at -6.5)

Today's television broadcast will feature the duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the commentary booth. Shawn Hochuli and company will officiate the Week 3 matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) falls into the end zone for a touchdown while defended by Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) and cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.
Jan 28, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) speaks with the media at the JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play at the line during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (left) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs for more yards as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) tackle during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks onto the field from the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens zat M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
