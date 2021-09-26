How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to get back on track against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking loss last Sunday night. This afternoon, they'll look to right their wrongs and get back above .500.

Coming into town are the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that also boasts a 1-1 record through two games. Quarterback Justin Herbert has continued to dazzle in year two and first-year head coach Brandon Staley will be looking to make a statement against an elite competitor like the Chiefs. This is shaping up to be a great AFC West showdown.

For the Chiefs, they head into this contest coming off a game in which the offense scored 35 points against the Baltimore Ravens and still lost. Run defense and red zone defense have been major sore spots thus far in the season for Steve Spagnuolo's unit, and head coach Andy Reid knows that his team has the potential to play much better on those fronts. Sunday's game will be a legitimate test to see if that rings true.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5) in the Kansas City area

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -7.0 (opened at -6.5)

Today's television broadcast will feature the duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the commentary booth. Shawn Hochuli and company will officiate the Week 3 matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!