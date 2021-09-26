Report: Frank Clark To Miss Game vs. Chargers

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is expected to miss Sunday's matchup against an AFC West foe in the Los Angeles Chargers.

Friday's injury report hinted that Clark likely wouldn't play, but a late-night or early-morning crystalization of that plan puts the Chiefs in a tough spot. The 28-year-old pass-rusher missed the team's first game of the season, a comeback win over the Cleveland Browns. He was able to return for last week's game in Baltimore against the Ravens, recording a pair of tackles (one for loss).

It's been a bumpy ride for Clark, as he's logged just 14 sacks in 30 regular season games with the Chiefs. His injury history, contract and offseason legal troubles haven't helped matters but nevertheless, the team will have its work cut out for it now that its second-best threat to generate pressure is out. Schefter adding that there's hope for Jones to play is a start, although him being hampered at all makes the situation even more difficult to navigate.

The Chiefs appear to be waiting to make a final decision on Jones, and the same seems true for cornerback Charvarius Ward. Ward is dealing with a strained quad and, like Jones, was a limited participant in practice on Friday. The rest of those on the injury report were able to participate without restrictions and are in line to be healthy enough to play on Sunday.

