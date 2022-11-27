How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their ninth win of the 2022 campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 11 win that marked their fourth victory in a row, and they'll be looking to keep the momentum going back on their home field in Week 12.

Coming into town are the 3-7 Los Angeles Rams, a team that won last season's Super Bowl but has taken a historic fall from grace ever since. Sean McVay's squad has been decimated by injuries this year and is currently on a four-game losing streak. This week's matchup is shaping up to be a very far cry from the 54-51 thriller these two clubs put on display back in 2018, as Kansas City is heavily favored and Los Angeles may struggle to score points due to having a skeleton crew on offense.

With a win, the Chiefs would keep sole possession of the AFC's top seed with six games left to play. It would also secure a sixth win in seven games for Andy Reid's team, as only a 24-20 Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills has been a recent blemish on Kansas City's record. A loss outside the conference wouldn't be the end of the world but considering how badly Sunday's opponent has struggled as of late, dropping a game to the Rams would be an unnecessary roadblock on the Chiefs' path to getting home-field advantage come playoff time.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 3:25 p.m. CST

TV Channel: FOX (WDAF-TV in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -15.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the duo of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color analyst) in the booth with Erin Andrews working the sidelines. Adrian Hill and crew will officiate the matchup.

