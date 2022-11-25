Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others.

For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.

On the flip side, the Chiefs are dealing with their fair share of more serious injuries. Running back Clyde Edwards Helaire and wide receiver Mecole Hardman are both on the injured reserve list, leaving Andy Reid's squad without two weapons on offense for the foreseeable future. Elsewhere, wideout Kadarius Toney left Week 11's victory against the Los Angeles Chargers early with a hamstring issue that rendered him a non-participant in practice during the week. Safety Juan Thornhill, who hurt his calf in the same game, is also being watched with very cautious eyes by Kansas City.

With plenty left to sort out, Reid took the podium on Friday afternoon to address his team's injury situation. A Sunday afternoon outing on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams awaits, and there's now a bit clearer of a picture as to some players who will and won't be active once game day rolls around.

Reid elaborated on Toney's hamstring injury, saying that the second-year receiver felt his previous ailment from his time with the New York Giants "coming back" during Week 11's victory in Los Angeles. At the time of his presser, Reid said that Toney wasn't ruled out in regard to his playing status. On the flip side, Smith-Schuster's official return will provide a boost to a Chiefs offense that leaned on the likes of Skyy Moore and Justin Watson to get the job done last week and Toney the week before.

On defense, tackle Chris Jones had a personal day but is expected to play on Sunday. Thornhill is the situation to monitor, as the fourth-year defensive back was limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices. The fact that he didn't participate at all on Friday doesn't inspire a great deal of hope that he'll be able to go on Sunday, but Reid also didn't close the door on that possibility.

UPDATE: The Chiefs' official injury report update on Friday afternoon ruled Toney out for Sunday's game against the Rams. The trio of Toney, Thornhill and Chris Lammons will carry a questionable designation into the game.