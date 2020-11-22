Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders Inactives

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have announced their inactive players ahead of their clash on Sunday Night Football this evening.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, safety Tedric Thompson, cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Darius Harris, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will not be available for the game.

Prior to Sunday, the Chiefs announced a flurry of roster moves placing right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and defensive end Taco Charlton on injured reserve, in addition to ruling wide receiver Sammy Watkins out for tonight's game. Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco broke down the moves after they happened yesterday.

Schwartz has been out with a back injury that knocked him out early in the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 after dealing with the issue previously. Now, Schwartz will miss at least the next three weeks as he attempts to get healthier.



Charlton suffered an ankle fracture in Week 9.



Watkins seemed slated to return from his hamstring injury this week against the Raiders, but he showed back up on the injury report with a calf issue this week. Now, he will not play against the Raiders. Watkins suffered his hamstring injury in Week 5, in the Chiefs' first matchup with the Raiders earlier this season.



The silver lining for the Chiefs in this news comes with the return of rookie cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and veteran defensive end Alex Okafor, who have been activated off the injured reserve list. Plus, wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he'll be cleared to play Sunday night.

For Las Vegas, quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Jalen Richard, offensive tackle Sam Young, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, offensive lineman John Simpson and defensive tackle Daniel Ross will be inactive tonight.