Chiefs Place Mitchell Schwartz, Taco Charlton on IR, Sammy Watkins OUT Sunday

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday, placing right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and defensive end Taco Charlton on injured reserve, in addition to ruling wide receiver Sammy Watkins out for Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Schwartz has been out with a back injury that knocked him out early in the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 after dealing with the issue previously. Now, Schwartz will miss at least the next three weeks as he attempts to get healthier.

Charlton suffered an ankle fracture in Week 9.

Watkins seemed slated to return from his hamstring injury this week against the Raiders, but he showed back up on the injury report with a calf issue this week. Now, he will not play against the Raiders. Watkins suffered his hamstring injury in Week 5, in the Chiefs' first matchup with the Raiders earlier this season.

The silver lining for the Chiefs in this news comes with the return of rookie cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and veteran defensive end Alex Okafor, who have been activated off the injured reserve list. Plus, wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he'll be cleared to play Sunday night.

Hardman's return is especially well-timed with the unexpected absence of Watkins, and Sneed was playing excellent football before suffering a broken collarbone in Week 3.

The Chiefs also called up two players from the practice squad for Sunday night's action, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter and offensive lineman Bryan WItzmann.

