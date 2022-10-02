Chiefs at Buccaneers: Week 4 Preview and Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2-1 start is respectable, but a win on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would make their first section of the 2022 season a resounding success.

After getting off to a hot start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 and struggling a bit but still pulling out a win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, the Chiefs shifted their focus to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 but fell short. A lack of focus and some mistakes on all three sides of the ball (despite an overall quality defensive performance) led to a 20-17 loss on the road. The team went back to work during the week with all eyes set on the Buccaneers, and now it's time to see whether they prepared well enough to secure a win.

Neither the Chiefs nor the Buccaneers have been clicking on offense as of late, but Tampa Bay's elite defense is still very much intact and performing well to begin the year. On the other side of the ball, however, Tom Brady is facing a challenge as well — a Chiefs defense that has unexpectedly gotten off to a tremendous start in 2022. In this Super Bowl LV rematch, both teams will be looking to avoid dropping back down to .500 on Sunday Night Football.

How will tonight's game unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: One more round of Mahomes vs. Brady, and we're... expecting a defensive slugfest? These teams have a lot in common: injured and underperforming offensive lines, banged-up pass-catchers, and defenses that look legitimate at all levels. I think the Chiefs' quarterbacking advantage will just outperform Tampa's wide receiver edge in a game where points are at a premium.

Prediction: Chiefs 21, Buccaneers 20

Jordan Foote: Full disclosure: I've gone back-and-forth on this game pick all week and very well may have changed it right before hitting that publish button. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are terrifying to face coming off a loss but if there's one man out there who can top that, it's Tom Brady. The Buccaneers getting some weapons back, being at home and having such a stout defense makes it hard to pick them losing by much more than a field goal or so at the absolute worst. The Chiefs should perform better than last week but while I do think progress will be evident, I'm not betting against Brady here. This Chiefs team doesn't seem quite there yet.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Chiefs 24

Mark Van Sickle: It’s Mahomes vs. Brady: Part VI. Can the Chiefs even the series between these two quarterbacks? It will certainly be a big test for the future Hall of Fame field generals. Both teams have terrific defenses and points may be tougher to come by than some think. Brady is looking forward to having some weapons back, and Mahomes is looking forward to moving past last week’s loss to the Colts. This one will likely go down to the final possession.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 20

Conner Christopherson: The state of the Chiefs got a whole lot more interesting with the loss to the Colts. While one could dismiss the game as an anomaly due to the litany of special teams mistakes, clear worrying trends did solidify a bit more. The offensive line has struggled more than anticipated, the running game isn’t up to snuff, and the scheme on offense feels stale. All these offensive questions need to be answered against the Bucs Sunday night and if the Chiefs don’t answer them, it could be a long night under the moon.

Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Chiefs 23

Zack Eisen: In what is possibly the last time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get to face off against Tom Brady, the story isn’t about either quarterback. Both of these teams are coming off a sloppy loss where frankly, they should have won. They both have strong defensive units, with Tampa Bay’s being the best in the league. What this matchup comes down to is whether this Chiefs offensive line can find its form and give Mahomes time in the pocket. I believe the Chiefs will come out with their best game plan to date and give Mahomes enough time as he tosses three touchdowns in a Chiefs win.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 21

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: It seems like everything that could’ve went wrong — particularly on special teams — did go wrong in the Chiefs’ stunning loss last week. And while it’s wise to expect Kansas City to have a much cleaner performance, it’s still worth wondering how helpful the running game can be for Patrick Mahomes. Last week, they put together just 58 rushing yards on 23 carries in Week 3, and must now pivot towards battling a stingy Buccaneers defense allowing the ninth-fewest yards to opposing backs. Any matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady always has shootout potential, especially with Brady’s No. 1 receiver back in the lineup. This week, it’s wise to expect a more methodical, lower-scoring game in this week’s duel.

Prediction: Chiefs 26, Buccaneers 24

