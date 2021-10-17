    • October 17, 2021
    Chiefs at Washington Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    The Chiefs have some positive news when it comes to their inactives against Washington in Week 6.
    After getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills a week ago, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road as they face off against the Washington Football Team. Both teams are 2-3 and entering what is a must-win game for either side. The Chiefs have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and as they look to get back on track, they've released their list of inactive players for Sunday's contest:

    Heading into this Week 6 matchup, the trio of tight end Blake Bell, cornerback Charvarius Ward and defensive end Chris Jones was ruled out. Bell is nursing a back injury, Ward has dealt with a strained quad for weeks and Jones is still battling a wrist issue. Those three will receive another week of rest ahead of the team's game in Tennessee against the Titans next week.

    Those who were designated as questionable but will play for the Chiefs on Sunday are linebacker Anthony Hitchens, guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hitchens has a knee ailment, Hill's quad was tweaked in last week's game and Thuney is attempting to play through a fractured hand. Having all three active should help the Chiefs quite a bit.

    Washington also released its list of inactives on Sunday morning.

    Several members of the Football Team were ruled out ahead of this week's game, including linebacker Jared Norris, wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Cam Sims, as well as offensive linemen Sam Cosmi and Brandon Scherff. Even more were listed as questionable. Having players like Antonio Gibson and Dyami Brown active is a major plus for the team, especially considering the injuries to Samuel and Sims. Washington will need as many hands on deck as possible against a talented Chiefs team.

    Read More: Chiefs to Start Safety Juan Thornhill Against Washington Football Team

    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) and running back Darrel Williams (31) after his touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
