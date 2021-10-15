Injury Report: Two Key Chiefs Defenders Out vs. Washington

With updates on Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward, Joe Thuney and other injured Chiefs, the lineup for Sunday's matchup against Washington is coming together.

With Sunday's matchup against the Washington Football team on the horizon, head coach Andy Reid has announced that at least three players will miss Sunday's game, with two key Chiefs defenders making an appearance.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback Charvarius Ward and tight end Blake Bell will all be listed as out on Friday's injury report and will not take the field against Washington, according to Reid.

This leaves the door open for guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Tyreek Hill to play despite being limited in practice this week. Thuney fractured his hand early in last week's game against the Buffalo Bills but did not miss a snap. Hill has been limited with a knee injury but did not miss significant time on Sunday night.

Reid was asked about Hill and Thuney on Friday, and he expressed some optimism about the possibility of both players suiting up on Sunday, noting that Thuney "looked like he did a good job" and that Hill was "bouncing around pretty good," as tweeted by Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star.

On Thursday, Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck was asked about Thuney's injury and performance on Sunday night and what it says about the veteran guard.

"There wasn't a lot of conversation about it," Heck said. "I was made aware and that he'd be getting x-rays at halftime and we'd see if he could go. I asked him, 'How are you doing?' and he said, 'I'll be good, I'll give it a go.' I said, 'Great, we'll keep an eye on you,' and that was that. So, he did a really nice job pushing through that, I'm sure it was very painful, and played well."

On Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked if Thuney might be a candidate to go on the injured reserve list, where he would have to miss at least three games. Reid said that he was not at that time and that the team would try to manage Thuney's injury while attempting to keep him on the field.

"Probably not right now, no," Reid said. "He just did the walkthrough with us, so I think it’s just we give him a little time here for that thing to settle down and then I think he’ll have a chance to be okay."

Now, it looks like Thuney make not miss a snap despite suffering a mid-game fractured hand.

Reid also discussed Jones on Wednesday, as he was asked what his concern level was with Jones's availability.

"Well, where he feels comfortable where he can play," Reid said. "That’s literally it. When he feels that and that he can do his job, then he’ll be back in. He’s getting better though, so that's a plus."

For Washington, the injuries have continued to pile up. Top receiver Terry McLaurin did not practice on Friday and is questionable. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, guard Brandon Scherff and tackle Samuel Cosmi are all out for Sunday's game.