Chiefs vs. Bills Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are squaring off in the conclusion of the AFC's Divisional Round. Expectations are high heading into this game between two of the best young quarterbacks and overall high-flying offensive attacks in all of football. Additionally, the Bills' defense is a top unit in the NFL and the Chiefs' defense is nothing to scoff at, either. This should be one of the best games of the year.

Ahead of this Divisional Round matchup, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

In the Wild-Card round, the Chiefs were without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire due to a shoulder injury. After being a full participant in practice throughout the week, he's back in the fold for Kansas City. His fellow running back, Darrel Williams, has been dealing with a toe injury that rendered him nearly useless a week ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams went from not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday to being a limited participant on Friday, rendering him questionable heading into the game. The team's official determination is that he is inactive on Sunday.

Elsewhere for the Chiefs, cornerback Rashad Fenton was the other name to monitor as the game approached. The standout defensive back had his back lock up on him just before the Wild-Card game, causing him to miss the entirety of the contest. After not practicing at all during the week, Fenton will miss Sunday's game. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who was arrested on Wednesday night but returned to practice on Friday, is active for the Chiefs. Coach Andy Reid had previously announced that he would be.

The Bills' inactives have also been released:

Buffalo has been blessed with tremendous health as of late, as defensive end Mario Addison and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were the only players to appear on the team's injury report this week. Addison progressed throughout the week with his shoulder ailment and was a full participant in practice on Friday. As a result, he's active on Sunday. Diggs didn't practice on Friday, although it was merely the result of a veteran rest day. He's also good to go for the Bills as they look to advance to the AFC Championship Game.