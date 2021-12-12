Chiefs vs. Raiders: Preview and Predictions

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their sixth game in a row as they host the Las Vegas Raiders. These two teams squared off in Vegas less than a month ago, with the Chiefs winning by a final score of 41-14. This time around, the stakes are even higher in regards to playoff seeding and division race implications. There's a lot riding on the line for both of these squads, but how will the game unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: The Chiefs' defense has earned the benefit of the doubt while their offense still has something to prove. What a strange season. Against the Raiders, just weeks after winning the first matchup of the year, expect KC to win their sixth game in a row even if it doesn't come with an offensive return to form.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Raiders 17

Jordan Foote: If there's one thing that should be a constant in this wild 2021 NFL season, it's that the Chiefs will beat the Raiders. Weeks ago, Andy Reid's offense exploded for 41 points on Las Vegas and the world asked whether the unit was "fixed" or not. I expect similar conversations to be had this coming week after Kansas City throws 30-plus on its division rival and all but ends the Raiders season. A late touchdown by the Raiders makes this one look a bit more respectable than it really is.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Raiders 21

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs' defense has looked great the past several weeks and the last time the offense looked really solid was against this same Las Vegas Raiders team. I think we will see a similar matchup and outcome in Round 2.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Raiders 14

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: The Chiefs have put an improved product on the field over the last two months, but the only time they've put together sustained, quarter-for-quarter, Chiefs-like football was in Week 10 against these very Las Vegas Raiders. This go-round, the Raiders have their work cut out for them even more with Darren Waller ruled out, along with multiple defensive starters. Few numbers are on Derek Carr's side: he's 1-6 at Arrowhead, 12-20 in the month of December, and his struggles against pressure will be exacerbated against a Chiefs team that ranks No. 2 in hurries, No. 5 in pressures, and No. 7 in blitz percentage. This one has a wire-to-wire feel to it for Kansas City.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Raiders 16

Sam Hays: The Raiders already felt the Chiefs’ wrath once and I think they might feel it again today. They've lost four of their last five games, with losses to the Giants, the Chiefs by 27, the Bengals by 19 and also Washington. The Chiefs, despite shaky offensive performances, are hot and have put on dominant defensive showings. The Chiefs continue their path to the AFC's top seed here.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 13

Conner Christopherson: It's hard to imagine the Raiders coming into the Chiefs' house and handing the Chiefs a loss after the beatdown in Vegas. With the Chiefs' defense rolling and the offense having its best game of the year in the last Raiders game, this should be a decisive contest. Now watch it turn into a nail-biter ... hopefully not.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 17

Taylor Witt: Derek Carr has always struggled in Arrowhead when the crowd has been full (his only win there came when there were very few fans due to COVID-19) and I expect more of the same in this game. With Darren Waller declared out, I have a hard time picturing the Raiders putting up many points on the league's hottest defense.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Raiders 6