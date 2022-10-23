Skip to main content

Chiefs at 49ers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

Kansas City and San Francisco have finalized who they will head into their Week 7 game without.

The Kansas City Chiefs have one game left before their bye week, and they'll need all the help they can get in order to defeat a solid San Francisco 49ers team.

In a rematch of 2020's Super Bowl LIV, both Kansas City and San Francisco are looking to get back in the win column after losing last week. The Chiefs suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, whereas the 49ers endured an embarrassing defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. Neither team enters Sunday's outing at 100% but at this point in the season, no team truly is. 

With that in mind, ahead of their Week 7 game on the road, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

The good news for the Chiefs is that one of their players who was questionable leading up to Sunday's game — left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) — is active against the 49ers. The club is also getting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. back in the fold after the third-year linebacker served a four-game suspension that started earlier in the season. Rookie safety Bryan Cook is out of concussion protocol and will return for Kansas City on Sunday. Unfortunately, defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf) is inactive after being listed as questionable as of Friday afternoon. 

Elsewhere for the Chiefs, their cornerback room remains a bit thin. Not only was Rashad Fenton (hamstring) ruled out on Friday, but rookie Trent McDuffie (hamstring) was left without being activated off the injured reserve list for the second week in a row. McDuffie, despite practicing for two weeks in a row, will sit out one more game and then rest during the bye before likely returning for the Chiefs' Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans. In regards to other game day inactives for Kansas City, there are multiple routine appearances back on the list for another week. 

The 49ers' inactives have also been released:

Throughout the week, it was well known that San Francisco was far from perfectly healthy. On Thursday, the team had a whopping nine players either be limited participants in practice or miss practice altogether. Despite that, standout players such as safety Talanoa Hufanga (concussion), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) are good to go.

Additionally, former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward is going to play through his nagging groin injury. The only notable injury-related inactive for the 49ers is defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle). Newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey is officially playing, as expected. 

