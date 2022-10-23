Report: Chiefs Making Major Changes in Starting Backfield

The Kansas City Chiefs' run game got off to a hot start this season but in recent weeks, things haven't been nearly as smooth in the backfield. As a result, some changes are being made as the team heads into a Week 7 outing against the San Francisco 49ers. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to be the team's starting running back on Sunday.

Pacheco, a seventh-round draft pick from Rutgers, saw the field just 10 times in last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Instead of rolling with their young running back, Kansas City relied on veterans Jerick McKinnon (29 snaps) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (28 snaps) to shoulder the load. The results were mixed, as Edwards-Helaire toted the ball nine times for just 33 yards and McKinnon had only two carries all game long.

Earlier this week, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke about striking a balance between keeping the team's running backs fresh and in a rhythm. In regards to generating equal opportunities in the backfield as well, here's what he had to say:

"Yeah, there’s a lot that goes into it. Obviously, there’s – just what you said – you want the guy who’s basically in rhythm. And that guy has a hot hand, let’s roll with him. But, regardless, those guys know their role. They’re all professional football players. When they step up to the plate, we expect them to perform at a high level, so their job is to go out there and perform and play, regardless of how many or how few reps that they’re getting. We’re expecting them to go out there and execute and give us the best opportunity to win."

In six games this season, Pacheco has played just 13% of the Chiefs' available offensive snaps. During that span, the speedy and physical runner is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and has one rushing touchdown on the year. Rapoport adds that while Pacheco is expected to be Kansas City's starter against San Francisco, Edwards-Helaire should also see the field plenty throughout the game. He projects that the Chiefs' rushing attack will now be "Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire with a splash of McKinnon" as opposed to Pacheco bringing up the end of that group.

Entering play on Sunday, the Chiefs rank 20th in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 106.5. They're also in the middle of the pack in yards per carry and overall rushing attempts. Generating explosive plays in the run game has been a sore spot for the team for a few years, and having a better rushing attack would take some pressure off quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Bieniemy admits that Kansas City has left plenty of rushing yards out on the field, which may have been a contributing factor in the team's decision to roll with Pacheco in Week 7.