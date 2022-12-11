Chiefs vs. Broncos: Week 14 Preview and Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs have won 13 games in a row against the Denver Broncos, and they're looking to make it 14 when they square off on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City's Week 13 didn't go quite as planned, with the Cincinnati Bengals defeating them by three points in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. Denver, in a game that seemed on par with the rest of their season so far, mustered just nine points on offense against the Baltimore Ravens and extended the team's losing streak to four games. In a matchup between two teams whose seasons project to end in two very different ways, there's still quite a bit to play for.

It can't be a rivalry renewed until the Broncos snap out of their cold spell against the Chiefs. For that reason alone, as well as quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett still having a ton to prove, the home team will be playing hard. The Chiefs, on the other hand, need a win in order to keep their current pace in the AFC and continue to fight for home-field advantage come playoff time. This game may have gotten flexed out of its previous Sunday Night Football slot, but it's still worth following.

How will today's game unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: If the Chiefs need the fourth quarter to put this game away, it may actually be time for concern. I don’t expect that, though, unless Andy Reid prefers to put this game on cruise control sooner rather than later. The Broncos’ defense is no joke — they’ll be another solid test for the Chiefs’ o-line issues, but it needs to be a get-right day for KC’s front seven on defense.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Broncos 13

Jordan Foote: The Chiefs' loss to the Colts earlier this season was a prime example of a clearly inferior team taking advantage of the better squad's mistakes and squeaking out a narrow victory. While the Broncos deserve at least a little bit of respect for their top-shelf defense, they simply don't have enough offensive firepower to keep pace with even an 80% Chiefs offense. This doesn't seem like an upset or "trap game," even if the groundwork is there for one. Expect Kansas City to play a relatively vanilla brand of football on Sunday but still end up winning by a somewhat comfortable margin in this one.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Broncos 17

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are looking to make it 14 in a row against the Broncos, with Patrick Mahomes looking to go 10-0 against them. Mahomes still hasn’t lost a division game on the road and the Chiefs are coming off a loss, so I don’t envision them making it a two-game losing streak. The defense should be able to keep this unimpressive Broncos offense in check, and Kansas City's offense should score enough to win by double digits.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 13

Zack Eisen: Even though they are coming off a loss to the Bengals, the Chiefs still sit atop the AFC West and are in a position to push for the No. 1 seed in the conference. It starts with beating a division rival in their place. The Broncos went all-in this offseason to push for the division crown, and frankly, it blew up in their faces. They have been a mess all season long, currently posting a 3-9 record. The Chiefs can’t underestimate them, though, as their defense has been one of the best in the league this year. This may not be the prettiest of games, but expect the Chiefs to win by double digits.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: As the old saying goes — or something similar to it — there are a few things you can guarantee: death, taxes, Patrick Mahomes proving victorious against the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs clinching the AFC West. The latter two, with a Chiefs win and a Chargers loss, will be in play as the Mahomes-Reid combination have a chance to move to a whopping 10-0 against their Mile High rivals.

The Broncos’ lack of offense was a key reason for why this game was flexed from Sunday Night, but there are little matchups — such as the potential Travis Kelce vs. Patrick Surtain II duel on some snaps, Isiah Pacheco’s continued growth, and the idea of an ultra-motivated Chiefs team coming off of a loss — that will still be worth watching. But overall, the Chiefs should be able to comfortably move on to a victory.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 12