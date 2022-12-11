How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Here's how you can follow along as KC looks for its 10th win of the 2022 season.

Coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to get back on track on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

This week's matchup on Empower Field at Mile High will feature two AFC West rivals with plenty of history. With that said, Andy Reid's team has won a whopping 13 consecutive games with the Broncos standing on the opposite sideline. Kansas City's extended dominance over Denver is the longest such streak between these two clubs, and there's plenty of incentive for either squad to come out on top this time around.

For the Chiefs, their 9-3 record entered Sunday tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best in the AFC. Due to a tiebreaker from earlier this season, however, the Bills began Week 14 as the No. 1 seed in the conference. Winning today is paramount if Kansas City wants to maintain a good chance of landing a first-round bye. For the Broncos, the Russell Wilson era hasn't gotten off to a good start whatsoever. This 3-9 team is all but eliminated from playoff contention at this point, although upsetting the Chiefs could spark some better play down the stretch of the 2022 campaign.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 3:05 p.m. CST

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Betting Line: Chiefs -8.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the duo of Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (color analyst) in the booth with Evan Washburn working the sidelines. Craig Wrolstad and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more.