Reports: Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed with Turf Toe, Sammy Watkins 'Not Optimistic' to Play Sunday

Reports from early Sunday morning indicate that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with turf toe and that teammates Sammy Watkins and Le'Veon Bell are not expected to play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Reports from early Sunday morning indicate that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with turf toe after suffering an apparent toe injury against the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and that teammates Sammy Watkins and Le'Veon Bell are not expected to play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that Mahomes was officially diagnosed with turf toe after the Chiefs' win over the Browns and will be evaluated for possible foot surgery after the season.

Sources say Mahomes was diagnosed with turf toe in his left foot following the Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns, an injury that limited his effectiveness on the field last week and during practice this week.

Mahomes currently has no injury status and took almost all of the reps during the week of practice that more closely resembled a slew of walk-throughs. When he cleared protocol, his injury status was removed and he'll play vs. the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Of the toe, Mahomes said, "The next day was very sore, and every single day since then it's gotten a lot better."

As of now, there is not necessarily a belief that Mahomes will need surgery on the plantar plate injury. However, a source said that he'll be re-evaluated following the season by a foot specialist to determine if he'll need surgery.

Mahomes suffered no ill effects or symptoms from being in the concussion protocol, and the toe was deemed a bigger issue.

In addition to the Mahomes news on Sunday morning, Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted updates on three other members of the Chiefs' offense: running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Both Rapoport and Schefter indicated that the Chiefs expect Edwards-Helaire to return to the field on Sunday while Bell is not expected to play.

Regarding Watkins, Rapoport reported that Watkins will be a game-time decision due to his calf injury, while Schefter tweeted that Watkins will be tested pregame, "but don't sound optimistic he will play today."

Read More: Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game Predictions