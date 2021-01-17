Three Takeaways From Chiefs' 22-17 Win Over Browns

Here's three things to take away from the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional-round contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Despite a concussion to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs were able to defeat the Cleveland Browns 22-17 thanks to a gutsy call from head coach Andy Reid.

In Mahomes' absence, backup quarterback Chad Henne led the Chiefs to their third-straight conference championship game.

After a game that caused a roller coaster of emotions, here are three things to take away from it.

1. Patrick Mahomes' health.

When Mahomes left the game in the third quarter, I knew we wouldn't see him for the rest of the game. As he wobbled and struggled to get up, Mahomes did what he could but he looked out of it. With the Chiefs facing a tough Buffalo Bills team next week, Mahomes will have to clear the five-step concussion protocol to lead Kansas City to their second-straight Super Bowl.

2. Thank God Chad Henne played in Week 17.

When Henne entered the game, I would've been a lot more worried if he didn't play in Week 17. Henne was able to get up to game speed with the second-string offense which helped him today. Luckily when Henne took the field, he had the first-stringers on the field with him and that was all that was needed for the backup to secure the game

3. Andy Reid is the best coach in the National Football League.

The play calling didn't change despite the change at quarterback. When the game was on the line, Reid showed confidence in his guys to secure the win and play to secure the victory. There's no other coach in the NFL that would've made the call that Reid did in the moment.