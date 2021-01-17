Patrick Mahomes Out vs. Browns With Concussion

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game with an apparent head injury during the third quarter of the Chiefs divisional-round game against the Cleveland Browns.

The team's official Twitter account confirmed Mahomes was indeed undergoing concussion protocol and later declared him out for the rest of the game.

After Mahomes left the game, Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game.

Henne played in Kansas City's Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers when head coach Andy Reid chose to sit his starters for the game.

In his postgame press conference, Henne said the game experience he got heading into the postseason could be beneficial.

“Definitely valuable," Henne said. "I think getting out there, getting in a groove, finishing the game off and kind of just getting a feel for the game out there again. With the run game, with some of our RPO’s out there and obviously in our passing game so feeling the pocket, getting hit a little bit was good, but overall, I felt comfortable out there. I thought the offensive line, all the players, all the skill players did a great job out there. Just wish we would’ve come up with the win and finished it off.”

Without some of the Chiefs' biggest weapons, Henne was able to complete 28 of his 38 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers.

The Kansas City offense has collected 357 yards on 50 total plays. If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship game for the third-straight season, Henne will be the quarterback the rest of the way.