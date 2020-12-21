GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 32-29 Over Saints

Here are three things to take away from the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the New Orleans Saints.
While it wasn't easy, the Kansas City Chiefs collected their 13th win of the season as they traveled to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and took down the New Orleans Saints 32-29.

Thanks to a big performance from the Chiefs defense, Kansas City was able to show their stuff against a top-tier Saints team and see how they stack up against another Super Bowl contender.

The biggest story from this game is the injury to rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. We are updating the story as new information becomes available. 

Here are three takeaways from this afternoon's game.

1. The defense came to play.

It was a pleasant surprise as the Chiefs defense stifled Drew Brees and the Saints offense. New Orleans was, for the most part, unable to get their running game going as the Chiefs defense was able to keep the Saints offense out of synch. Brees was forced into his worst passing game since 2006 as the defense was able to hold Brees and Co. at bay while the Chiefs were figuring things out offensively.

2. Patrick Mahomes has played his way back into the MVP.

While Aaron Rodgers is continually playing well, Mahomes put up solid numbers against a strong pass defense. Mahomes completed 26 of 47 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. His late-game dominance and control have set him apart from any other MVP contenders this season. When the game is on the line, Reid is putting the ball in Mahomes' hands and letting him create the plays that lead to wins. It's worked as the Chiefs are 13-1.

3. The Chiefs offensive line needs to get healthy.

Today was rough in terms of protection for Mahomes. The franchise quarterback took three sacks and was hit nine times. The Chiefs were playing with a new right guard in Stefen Wisniewski and were out of position at left tackle with Andrew Wylie. Wisniewski was playing in his first game since Week 1 and, at times, it showed. Wylie was tasked with taking on Cameron Jordan before he was ejected, and a hurt Eric Fisher was tasked with wrangling Trey Hendrickson. It was a recipe for disaster going in and the Chiefs were able to weather the storm and head into next week. 

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid signals against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins with offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) and running back Damien Williams (26) celebrate with fans after Bell s touchdown during the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
