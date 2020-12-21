Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 32-29 Over Saints

Here are three things to take away from the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the New Orleans Saints.

While it wasn't easy, the Kansas City Chiefs collected their 13th win of the season as they traveled to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and took down the New Orleans Saints 32-29.

Thanks to a big performance from the Chiefs defense, Kansas City was able to show their stuff against a top-tier Saints team and see how they stack up against another Super Bowl contender.

The biggest story from this game is the injury to rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. We are updating the story as new information becomes available.

Here are three takeaways from this afternoon's game.

1. The defense came to play.

It was a pleasant surprise as the Chiefs defense stifled Drew Brees and the Saints offense. New Orleans was, for the most part, unable to get their running game going as the Chiefs defense was able to keep the Saints offense out of synch. Brees was forced into his worst passing game since 2006 as the defense was able to hold Brees and Co. at bay while the Chiefs were figuring things out offensively.

2. Patrick Mahomes has played his way back into the MVP.

While Aaron Rodgers is continually playing well, Mahomes put up solid numbers against a strong pass defense. Mahomes completed 26 of 47 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. His late-game dominance and control have set him apart from any other MVP contenders this season. When the game is on the line, Reid is putting the ball in Mahomes' hands and letting him create the plays that lead to wins. It's worked as the Chiefs are 13-1.

3. The Chiefs offensive line needs to get healthy.

Today was rough in terms of protection for Mahomes. The franchise quarterback took three sacks and was hit nine times. The Chiefs were playing with a new right guard in Stefen Wisniewski and were out of position at left tackle with Andrew Wylie. Wisniewski was playing in his first game since Week 1 and, at times, it showed. Wylie was tasked with taking on Cameron Jordan before he was ejected, and a hurt Eric Fisher was tasked with wrangling Trey Hendrickson. It was a recipe for disaster going in and the Chiefs were able to weather the storm and head into next week.