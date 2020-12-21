Clyde Edwards-Helaire Leaves Game With Left Hip/Leg Injury

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
In the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New Orleans Saints, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left the game with a left hip/leg injury.
Edwards-Helaire was helped off the field and taken straight to the locker room. He was not putting any weight on his left leg.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on his rookie's injury.

"Clyde got twisted up into the splits," Reid said. "The X-Rays are negative, but we'll evaluate him as we go."

Before his injury, Edwards-Helaire recorded 79 rushing yards on 14 carries.

On Friday, Edwards-Helaire spoke to the media about returning to New Orleans and the Superdome where he has a lot of football history.

“It means everything," Edwards-Helaire said. "It started my college career, first game against BYU, I won a national championship there, also won a high school championship there. So the Superdome is close to me, but it's not like I'm going to Baton Rouge which is still, I'm still an hour, hour and 15 minutes away from home, so it's pretty cool. But it's a stadium that I've been in, so that’s about it.”

In addition to Edwards-Helaire, backup running back Le'Veon Bell also left the game with an injury. Bell added a touchdown in today's game with 62 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Bell's injury wasn't as serious as he was not added to the Chiefs' post-game injury report. After the game, Bell said he talked to Edwards-Helaire and said he was in "good spirits."

"When I saw the injury with Clyde, I was praying for the best," Bell said. "It's an ugly way to get tackled. I really thought it was ankle at first. I'm not sure what it was but he said his ankle felt good. We're going to see what happens. I can't really speak too much on his injury. We'll obviously try to work him back and see what happens."

FanSided's Matt Verderame tweeted that Edwards-Helaire will have an MRI tomorrow following the negative x-rays. 

He reported in another tweet the biggest fear is Edwards-Helaire's groin.

