Willie Gay Jr. Leads Depleted Linebacker Core Against Falcons

Second-round draft pick Willie Gay Jr. was tasked with leading a linebacking core that was down three starters.

Heading into Sunday’s meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs defense knew it would have to play without two starting linebackers in Anthony Hitchens (Reserve/COVID-19 List) and Damien Wilson (knee).

With two starters out, the Chiefs brought up linebacker Omari Cobb from the practice squad as a gameday call-up to address some of the depth issues but anticipated linebackers Willie Gay Jr., Ben Niemann and Darius Harris would take on the bulk of the defensive snaps.

For a quarter and a half, everything worked exactly as planned. Then Niemann went down, stretching the available linebackers to Gay, Cobb and Harris.

“I was telling those guys when Ben went down, I was like, 'man, it’s like rookie minicamp all over again,'” Gay said. “I told them this in the second quarter — I told them if we win this game it will be something special, to have none of your starting linebackers, and to just have us.”

Both Harris and Cobb recorded their first professional defensive snaps in the 17-14 win over the Falcons.

Harris had previously appeared in two games for the Chiefs, only recording plays on special teams.

Cobb, an undrafted free agent out of Marshall, was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. The lack of experience from the two left Gay to pull the ropes.

“It was like ‘OK, now we got to be self-starters,’” Gay said. “I told myself I had to lead the linebackers the best that I could vocally and show it on the field — do my part, do my job. Most importantly we came out with the win so it was a lot of fun.”

Gay led the way with nine tackles and Harris right behind at four. The two worked hand and hand on a takeaway in the fourth quarter.

Gay forced a fumble on Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell then Harris scooped up the ball.

“When I hit [Powell], I just rolled off to the side,” Gay said. “I looked back and I saw Darius Harris scooped it up and I thought ‘oh this is a pretty big play.’ I was hoping he was going to score. I was joking with him, he isn’t the fastest guy in the room so it’s all good.”

Following the game, head coach Andy Reid announced Niemann is dealing with a right hamstring injury. It is unknown when Hitchens, Niemann or Wilson are expected to return.