Chiefs Inactives: Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark Active, Anthony Hitchens Inactive for Kansas City

Who's in and who's out for the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two starting linebackers but will have star wide receiver Tyreek Hill for their game this afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chiefs announced that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, cornerback BoPete Keyes, cornerback Deandre Baker, linebacker Damien Wilson, offensive tackle Martinas Rankin, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will be inactive for today's game.

Wilson and Edwards-Helaire were both ruled out on Friday for today's game. Wilson has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out of practice the last two weeks and Edwards-Helaire is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered against the Saints last week.

Hitchens will also not be available for Kansas City today. The Chiefs' defensive signal-caller was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and was deemed as a close contact. It is not known if he tested positive. Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was activated as a COVID-19 replacement.

Kansas City made a flurry of moves on Saturday in preparations for this afternoon's contest. Cornerback Deandre Baker and linebacker Omari Cobb were activated via standard game day elevation.

Baker made his Chiefs debut last week as a standard elevation from the practice squad. The former first-round pick recorded seven snaps on special teams. This is the final week he can be called-up to the active roster as a standard gameday elevation. If Baker is to play the rest of the season, he would need to be signed to the active roster. He will be inactive today.

As for Atlanta, wide receiver Julio Jones, running back Qadree Ollison, cornerback Darqueze Dennard, center Alex Mack, guard James Carpenter, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat will not dress out.

The Falcons will be without four starters as Jones, Dennard, Mack and Carpenter were all ruled out for the game on Friday's final injury report.

In his tenth season in the NFL, Jones has dealt with some injuries. The star wide receiver has been held out the last two games with a hamstring injury. This year, Jones has recorded 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

On Tuesday Atlanta placed defensive end Austin Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The rookie has played in only one defensive snap all season.