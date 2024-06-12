Addressing WR, LT Listed as Chiefs' Biggest Reasons for 2024 Optimism
The Kansas City Chiefs had their fair share of struggles during the 2023-24 season, yet they still won the Super Bowl. As the month of June continues, the reigning champions have arguably a more well-rounded roster now than they did when the offseason began months ago.
That's a significant reason to be high on Kansas City's chances of being successful in this upcoming campaign. According to one outlet, general manager Brett Veach's work on the offensive side of the ball is what should make a difference.
In an article for Pro Football Focus, Dalton Wasserman listed the biggest reason for optimism for all 32 NFL teams. For the Chiefs, it's simple: Veach and Co. shored up two of the biggest weak points on the roster by bringing in competition, depth and upside all at once.
"Wide receiver and offensive tackle are two of the premier positions in the modern NFL," Wasserman wrote. "The Chiefs found a way to win another championship despite their wide receivers ranking 26th in receiving grade and their tackles ranking 29th in overall grade. We know they can win consistently as long as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Steve Spagnuolo exist, but there’s no reason for the Chiefs to rest on their laurels.
"They certainly didn’t do that this offseason, especially at wide receiver, where they added speedsters Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy in an attempt to reignite the deep passing game. They didn’t make a volume of moves at offensive tackle, but second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia is the big name to watch as he competes with Wanya Morris for the starting left tackle job. If Kansas City significantly improved at wide receiver and offensive tackle, a three-peat is very much on the table."
The investments at receiver are far and away the biggest change from last season. Not only is Brown a proven veteran who should enjoy a bounce-back 2024, but Worthy was the fastest player at the NFL Scouting Combine and is more than just that. Both players project to add dynamic playmaking into the Chiefs' offensive attack, helping Mahomes and Kelce lead a potentially resurgent unit.
The left tackle spot is also a key one to monitor. Gone is Donovan Smith, who remains a free agent. Elsewhere, Morris remains in place but wasn't given the outright starting job. He'll compete with Suamataia moving forward, with each player possessing distinct strengths and weaknesses. Given Smith's low ceiling and lack of durability, this may not be a downgrade situation at all.
With most of their non-L'Jarius Sneed defensive starters returning, Spagnuolo's group figures to remain great in 2024. It's the Chiefs' moves on the offensive end that may prevent some of the lulls that plagued them a year ago. Veach, known for correcting glaring issues during the offseason, did just that at the wideout position. Left tackle wasn't truly a problem, yet he tried to find a solution anyway.
Because of that, Kansas City has ample reason to hold a favorable outlook on its future.