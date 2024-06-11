Chiefs DE BJ Thompson Released From Hospital on Monday
Late last week, the Kansas City Chiefs canceled their Thursday OTA practice due to a serious medical emergency involving defensive end BJ Thompson. Fortunately for both team and player, Thompson continues along his path to recovery just days after suffering a seizure and briefly entering cardiac arrest during a team meeting.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Thompson was released from the hospital on Monday night. A tweet from Pelissero on X revealed that Thompson's agent announced the positive development.
"More good news: Four days after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest during a meeting, #Chiefs DL BJ Thompson was released from the hospital tonight, per his agent Chris Turnage," the tweet began. "A significant step for Thompson, who continues to progress on the road to recovery."
Pelissero also posted a brief message from Turnage.
"The family thanks everyone for their prayers and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism through this situation," Turnage said.
In the aftermath of his emergency on Thursday, Thompson was in stable condition overnight but remained unconscious and on a ventilator. Once that got removed and Thompson woke up, he was responsive and alert. Following Friday's OTA practice, team vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder praised Kansas City's medical staff for the job they did handling the situation.
Thompson, 25, was selected in the fifth round of last year's NFL Draft and had one sack during the preseason. He then appeared in one regular-season game as a rookie, logging 28 defensive snaps and 16 special teams reps in Week 18 and recording two tackles. He was inactive for Kansas City's playoff run through Super Bowl LVIII.
With Thompson now out of the hospital, he can keep making progress and look to move past a scary situation.