Andy Reid is Back in the Building

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has returned to work at Arrowhead Stadium, leaving behind his basement to get back to breaking down film at the Chiefs' facilities.

Following news that the NFL would allow for coaches to return to their facilities in accordance with local health guidelines, Reid wasted little time in making his first appearance back at Arrowhead since the shutdown. The Chiefs' Twitter account tweeted out this video of Reid's return:

The tweet mentions that Chiefs coaches returned to work at the facilities. Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star tweeted that just Reid and Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub returned on Friday.

In the memo sent to teams on June 4, Commissioner Roger Goodell restated some of the earlier-established guidelines for the facility reopenings, including guidelines for coaches and personnel who may be in a higher risk category for COVID-19:

"As stated in my memo of May 28, members of the coaching staff will count toward the maximum number of permissible club employees in the facility. Beginning [June 5], clubs may increase the number of employees in the facility to a total of 100 subject again to state and local regulation and implementation of the protocols developed under the leadership of Dr. Sills.
Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may e appropriate for their particular circumstances. In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of Covid-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities."

With precautions in place and the facilities open again, Andy Reid is finally out of his basement.

